TOKYO, Feb 6, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. announced on November 12, 2018 that, with a view to strengthening engineering and sales capabilities in the power receiving and transforming facilities business for the industrial area and promoting digital technology-based high value-added businesses, the sales and engineering sectors for power receiving and transforming facilities for the industrial area that handle special high voltages exceeding 33kV, products for which Hitachi has been responsible, will be taken over on April 1, 2019 by Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, through a company spin-off.Hitachi and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems today concluded an absorption-type split agreement for the Company Split and, therefore, announce details of the matters that were undecided in the news release dated November 12, 2018 as follows.Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems will be responsible for the entire operation from manufacturing(1) to sales of every power receiving and transforming facilities business for the industrial area. By responding customer needs more quickly and improving relations through further strengthening engineering and sales capabilities, it will provide high value-added services utilizing digital technologies to respond to dynamic changes and diversifying needs in the market for industrial equipment.(1) Hitachi will continue to engage in design, manufacture and quality assurance for certain power receiving and transforming facilities that handle the voltages exceeding 33kV.For the complete details, visit http://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2019/02/f_190206.pdf.