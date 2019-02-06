After NTPC's 20 MW tender for Rajasthan and 15 MW tender for Himachal Pradesh, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) has invited bids for setting up of 10 MW floating solar PV plant in Hisar. The deadline for bid submission is March 1.As per the tender issued by HPGCL, the 10 MW floating solar PV plant would come up at Raw Water Reservoir of Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Hisar, Haryana. The successful developer is required to set up the plant in build-and-operate mode. To be eligible for bidding, the interested developers should have an experience in design, supply, installation, ...

