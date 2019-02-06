Fürth / Southend-on-Sea, UK (ots) -



Senior industry expert Simon Cooper will join Solopress as managing director in February 2019 as part of the planned transition of Solopress' founders Aron Priest and Andy Smith to new roles. With long-term executive roles at Cimpress subsidiaries Tradeprint and Exaprint, Cooper is one of the most experienced online printing executives in the UK. Michael Fries, CEO of the Onlineprinters Group which Solopress is part of, commented on the development: "We are very happy to have Simon join the Onlineprinters family. With his experience in printing and e-commerce, his leadership skills and a strong entrepreneurial background, Simon will be key in developing and growing Solopress."



Two years after the acquisition of Solopress by the Onlineprinters Group, Solopress has strengthened its market position as a UK market leader in online printing. The Essex-based company has been successfully integrated into the Onlineprinters Group. Through scaling of the production within the group, joint procurement of consumables and technology as well as investment in software, equipment and infrastructure, Solopress has improved its competitive edge. A large number of new customers have been gained through the expansion of products and services.



Simon Cooper, the new managing director of Solopress, states: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Solopress as I've long admired the brand and their approach to the market. Their e-commerce shop and 24-hour turnaround times have long been the envy of the industry and I am delighted to now have a chance to join the business and provide the leadership it'll need as the founders change roles. I'm looking forward to working with the strong Solopress team and COO Kevin Seaden to further accelerate Solopress' development."



Solopress founder Aron Priest will become an active advisor and continue to serve Solopress in his new role. Andy Smith will turn to new entrepreneurial projects. "I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the company founders Andy Smith and Aron Priest. They have built Solopress and made it one of the market leaders that it is today. I am happy that Aron will continue to advise Solopress and share his experience and knowledge," Group CEO Michael Fries says. Aron Priest comments: "I'm very proud of Solopress' market position, which is an achievement of the hard work of the Solopress staff that I would like to thank. Simon has the knowledge and the ability to increase Solopress' market share and its leading position in the UK market."



The Onlineprinters Group is one of the leading online print shops in Europe. Employing a staff of more than 1,400, Onlineprinters produced 3 billion+ printed advertising products last year. More than 1,500 print products including business cards, letterheads, flyers, catalogues, brochures, large-format advertising systems and more are sold to 1,000,000 customers in 30 European countries through 18 web shops. Internationally, the online print provider is known under the brand name of Onlineprinters; in Germany it operates as diedruckerei.de. British market leader Solopress and LaserTryk, the Scandinavian number one, are members of the Onlineprinters Group.



Solopress is one of the UK's largest online printers, offering a wide range of business related printed products, including business cards, leaflets, brochures, posters and banners. With the maxim "Print Delivered Tomorrow" the company ships over 77% of its print jobs within 24 hours of being ordered. Last year alone, Solopress produced over 480,000 orders, and hit the 2,000,000th order milestone in December 2018. Large production facilities combined with an internally developed workflow and superb customer service (rated Excellent on Trustpilot with over 18,000 reviews) have seen Solopress achieve a substantial growth for fourteen consecutive years.



