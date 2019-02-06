Zeus and Junkosha Reach Agreement on Clear Peelable Heat Shrink

Agreement Allows Junkosha to Serve Its Customers with Patented Technology Developed by Zeus

ORANGEBURG, South Carolina, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer extrusion manufacturer and material science innovator, has reached an agreement with Junkosha, Inc. (Junkosha) regarding access to intellectual property. The negotiations involved the cross-licensing of intellectual property assets to avoid infringement on either company's patent rights.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zeus is fully licensed to market Junkosha's patented peelable heat shrink. Additionally, Zeus developed and patented clear peelable heat shrink marketed under the brand name FluoroPEELZ. Junkosha is now fully licensed to sell Zeus' patented clear peelable heat shrink.

Because both companies can provide the market with clear, peelable heat shrink solutions, customers now have a choice. They can select the most appropriate product from their preferred supplier without concern over patent infringement.

Zeus will continue to feature its clear peelable heat shrink, now available in shrink ratios up to 2:1, in the "Switch Suppliers and Save" program. Launched in November 2018, this program incentivizes manufacturers that are ready to transition to a better supplier, and in turn, achieve cost savings by bundling complementary products.

"As a result of negotiations with Junkosha, we are happy to have reached a licensing agreement for our clear peelable heat shrink solution. This agreement provides greater choice to customers and eliminates supply chain disruptions due to patent infringements. We are also pleased to continue conducting our 'Switch Suppliers and Save' campaign that features FluoroPEELZ. To date, this innovative program has achieved impressive results, and we expect to generate even greater interest during the coming months. With a free initial run, future pricing benefits and a streamlined transition, buyers, engineers, and manufacturers can easily justify a move to a new supplier." - Bob Chaney, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Zeus Industrial Products: Learn more about the company and its products on the Zeus website; or call toll-free 1-800-526-3842 or +1-803-268-9500 outside the U.S.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,500 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

