21st Century Fox Chooses OneTrust to Operationalize Global Privacy and Marketing Compliance

With OneTrust, 21st Century Fox is automating assessments, data mapping, consent and marketing compliance

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management platform with 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, today announced 21st Century Fox (21CF), one of the world's leading media companies, selected OneTrust for their EU privacy program compliance. 21CF will leverage OneTrust's Data Mapping Automation, Universal Consent and Preference Management, Consent Management for Publishers and PIA/DPIA Automation for GDPR, ePrivacy and other EU privacy regulation compliance.

Read the case study: 21st Century Fox: Leveraging OneTrust for Privacy Compliance

As a complex, multinational organization, 21CF sought a technology to ensure data protection across various EU regions and privacy regulations. 21CF chose OneTrust for assessment automation and data mapping, allowing the compliance team to identify risks and mitigate data protection gaps in their privacy program. As 21CF looks beyond the GDPR into other EU privacy laws like the ePrivacy Regulation, they plan to leverage OneTrust for marketing compliance.

"OneTrust is a real one stop shop for privacy," said Fabrizia Giacomini, VP Associate General Counsel of EU Data Protection at 21st Century Fox. "I can't understate the importance of using a tool instead of doing it by yourself. You may need to invest more on the front end, but the work more than pays itself back in the end."

"21st Century Fox's risk-adverse approach to their privacy program sets them apart as a leader in the industry," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "As one of the world's leading media companies, 21CF is going above and beyond to ensure their customers' data protection. We are proud to work alongside an industry leader to support their privacy and compliance efforts."

To learn more about 21st Century Fox's risk-adverse approach to EU privacy compliance with OneTrust, read the case study. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and more.

OneTrust helps organizations implement global privacy requirements, including Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, Cookie Consent Banners, GDPR Data Subject Rights and CCPA Consumer Rights.

The comprehensive platform enables privacy and security teams automate recordkeeping and demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors through a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins. Consumer-facing modules empower marketers to create on-brand experiences for users to customize and manage privacy and marketing preferences. The platform is enriched with content from hundreds of templates based on world-class privacy research conducted by our 300+ in-house certified privacy professionals. The software, available in 50+ languages, is backed by 43 awarded patents and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community brings together thousands of professionals each year to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect, free workshops in 80+ international cities focused on practical implementation of global privacy laws and PrivacyTECH, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta and in London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 650 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

