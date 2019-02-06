Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on PDMR Shareholding 06-Feb-2019 / 13:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Valery Egorov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status the member of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company b) LEI 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification RU0008926258 code b) Nature of the sales of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) 27.00 RUB 433,000 shares 11,691,000.00 RUB d) Aggregated 11,691,000.00 RUB information Aggregated 433,000 shares volume Price 27.00 RUB e) Date of the transaction 2019.02.06 f) Place of the outside a trading venue transaction ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 7391 EQS News ID: 773083 End of Announcement EQS News Service

