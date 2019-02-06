sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,59 Euro		+0,02
+0,56 %
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,502
3,702
14:55
3,58
3,61
14:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR3,59+0,56 %