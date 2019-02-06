Women in Buy-side Trading Campaign buysidewomen Championed by The Buy-side Trading Consultancy - K&K Global Consulting (K&KGC)

- K&KGC have a global database with members of 900 senior, heads and global heads of trading from asset managers and hedge funds across Europe, Asia and the US

- Only 90 of them are women traders which represents 10%

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Buy-side Trading Community are in a unique position to highlight this key issue, provide a voice to address this key issue and help make change.

This campaign will be launched at the 7th Annual Alpha Trader Forum (ATF) Global Summit on the 6th and 7th of February in London. K&KGC will also survey and interview their buy-side network globally and promote the issue in their official publication The Buy-side Perspectives with the aim to inspire more women into buy-side trading roles.

Anita Karppi Managing Director and co-founder of the Buyside Trading Consultancy said, "To celebrate our 10 years anniversary of championing the buy side we would love to be able to raise awareness around this issue. By highlighting this important issue and trying to make change it is our way to give back to the community to thank them for their trust and support over the last decade."

