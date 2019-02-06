Demand Brands, Inc.: Demand Brands (DMAN) Signs Distribution Agreement for Gridiron MV (GMVP)

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: DMAN), ('Company' or 'DMAN'), a collection of brands and businesses promoting healthy lifestyles, operating in the Health and Wellness, Cannabis Edibles, Hemp and CBD industries, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Gridiron Bionutrients, Inc. (OTCQB: GMVP) to distribute through its network Gridiron's brands of CBD-infused products. Gridiron products include nutritional functional beverages, edibles, tinctures, salves and concentrates.

Bruce Hannan, CEO of DMAN stated, 'We believe that the Gridiron products are a great addition to our product line offerings; we recognized the increased demand and market for fully functional beverages and are confident that Gridiron's uniquely formulated CBD infused water line and concentrates will be in high demand with distributors across North America; thereby expanding our market presence and ultimately increasing our revenue capabilities.'

'We are very excited about our agreement with Demand Brands, Inc. As we begin to ramp up our production, we believe this relationship will be a catalyst for market penetration and increased awareness of our unique product formulations and concentrates,' said Mr. Timothy Orr, President of Gridiron.

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands, Inc. is associated with an array of businesses and brands consumers have come to know and trust that market innovative and leading Edibles, Oils, Vapes and Beverage products and manages ventures in the Hemp + Healthy, Cannabis/CBD Superfoods and Education and Technology sectors that promote healthy lifestyles for women, men, children and pets. http://www.demandbrandsinc.com

About Gridiron BioNutrientsTM

Gridiron is focused on the development and commercialization of high-quality innovative CBD products within the health and wellness marketplace. Gridiron strives to formulate and design products that maximize the human body's potential enabling individuals to heal faster, train longer and recover quicker.

