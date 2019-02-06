Dthera Sciences CTO to Present on Digital Therapeutics for NASA at MIT Workshop on Cognitive Performance in Space

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / DtheraTM Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), the leading digital therapeutic company focusing on the elderly, is pleased to announce that Dave Keene, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, will be speaking at a NASA-sponsored workshop on cutting edge and emerging technologies for space health. The Workshop will be hosted by the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) and will be held at MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, MA from February 6-7, 2019.

The workshop is intended to bring together ideas and evidence that are expected to make major contributions to the understandings of how the environment of a spacecraft can be enriched to maximize human health - specifically behavioral and cognitive health. Discussion will range from the human relationship with a broader ecology to the frontiers of digital interactions that can augment our spaces.

The TRISH is a cooperative agreement between NASA's Human Research Program (HRP), Baylor College of Medicine, the California Institute of Technology (CalTech), and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The mission of the TRISH is to lead a national effort in translating cutting edge emerging terrestrial biomedical research and technology development into applied space flight human risk mitigation strategies for human exploration missions.

Mr. Keene will discuss how digital therapeutics, facial expression recognition, and cognitive-behavioral therapies can be used to support human health during long-duration exploration missions. These innovations are based on those incorporated into Dthera's development-stage digital therapeutic device, DTHR-ALZ, which has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for the treatment of the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR) is the leading digital therapeutic company focusing on the elderly. The San Diego based, publicly traded company is working to improve the lives of seniors and individuals suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, as well as those who care for them. Dthera is developing DTHR-ALZ, a medical device that has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for the mitigation of the symptoms of agitation and depression associated with Alzheimer's disease. To the company's knowledge, DTHR-ALZ is the first product to receive Breakthrough Device designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and Dthera Sciences is only the second digital therapeutic company to receive this designation. If granted approval by the FDA, DTHR-ALZ would become the first non-pharmacological prescription treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. Please see www.dthera.com for more information.

