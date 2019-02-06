CannabisMarketCap Launches Innovative Tool for Cannabis Investors

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

People Want Their Money To Do More

The financial climate has changed. Savings accounts barely accrue interest and consumer habits are evolving quicker than industries can adapt. People are looking for alternatives that can make their money grow, and earn a viable return. Inspired by the freedom of the cryptocurrency craze, many individuals are looking for lucrative ways to invest money, rather than having it sit relatively still in their savings account.

Combine this with the immense growth of online brokerages, and naturally, people are finding their way to the stock market. These online brokerages have become incredibly active, promoting their services via social media and establishing noticeable mainstream TV presences. Perhaps this could be the reason why people are so eager to invest their money. They are determined to take control of their financial future and make their money do more.

Is Cannabis The Right Way To Make Our Money Grow?

The debate continues as to whether or not this is the right time to invest your money in the stock market. Year 2018 saw most markets take a dip, before slowly recovering in the first weeks of 2019. There has, however, been one market that was an exception to this rule-the cannabis market. Shareholders saw healthy returns on investments throughout 2018, and the potential for regulatory reform in the future only strengthens the financial possibilities. Many forecast that the growth experienced by the cannabis industry in 2018 is just the beginning of something bigger.

It can be a risky business, investing your hard-earned money into stocks you might not know much about. As always, it is crucial to be well-informed before you make any investment decisions. While the advice would be to see a professional financial advisor, many investors have a strong desire to exercise control and conduct their own due diligence.

CannabisMarketCap Is Here To Help

One platform that can support this process is CannabisMarketCap. Whether you are debating an investment in cannabis for the first time, or are a seasoned trader, CannabisMarketCap presents information unlike that of typical stock data websites. Most of the time, traditional sites are overloaded with triggers, making information hard to read, digest, and understand. CannabisMarketCap aims to provide all the relevant data in an easily digestible manner.

Gain access to cannabis company stock prices, market caps, charts, and much more with just a few clicks. Explore the potential of over a hundred companies, including well-known businesses like Canopy Growth, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and GW Pharmaceuticals. By gaining a clear overview of the cannabis investment landscape, all investors are given a fantastic chance to benefit from the booming cannabis industry. In conjunction with the enormous growth potential, CannabisMarketCap is an invaluable tool for those weighing up their options.

With so many opportunities in the cannabis sector, will 2019 be the year during which the industry expands beyond its wildest dreams? While only time will tell, CannabisMarketCap can keep you up-to-date with the changes that matter.