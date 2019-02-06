Healthcare Education Solutions Market Worth $13.3 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare Education Solutions Market by Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application (Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Radiology, Neurology, Pediatrics), End User (Physicians, Non-Physicians) - Global Forecasts to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Healthcare Education Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2023 from USD 9.3 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Growth in this market can be attributed to the changing technologies in the healthcare industry that is leading to increased training needs, growing penetration of online learning, and CME programs gaining momentum due to stringent regulatory mandates.

The classroom-based courses segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the Healthcare Education Solutions Market has been segmented into classroom-based courses and e-learning solutions. The classroom-based courses segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period, while the E-learning solutions segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominant share of the classroom-based courses segment can be attributed to the advantages of hands-on training experience to professionals, which helps them understand the operations and functionalities of various instruments and platforms.

Physicians are expected to hold the larger share in the Healthcare Education Solutions Market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into physicians and non-physicians. The physicians segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018 during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of government mandates across the globe for the relicensing and re-accreditation of physicians.

APAC Healthcare Education Solutions Market is projected to grow at the highest rate during

the forecast period

While North America held the largest share of the Healthcare Education Solutions Market in 2018, the APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region is attributed to the initiatives taken by industry players and regional governments towards providing education and training to healthcare professionals and advancing the overall healthcare sector.

Major players operating in the Healthcare Education Solutions Market include GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands) , Zimmer Biomet (US), Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Canon Medical (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), FUJIFILM Holding Corporation (Japan), and Olympus Corporation (Japan).

