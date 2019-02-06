Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC WILL PUBLISH ITS 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE ON 20 FEBRUARY 2019 AT 8.00 A.M.

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 6 FEBRUARY, 2019 AT 15.35 P.M.

Robit will publish its January-December 2018 Financial Statements Release on Wednesday, 20 February,

2019 at 8.00 a.m.

The analyst and press conference will be held on the same day at 10.00 a.m. at Event Arena Bank,

Unioninkatu 22, 00130 Helsinki. The financial result for 2018 will be presented by the Chairman of the

Board Harri Sjöholm, CFO Ilkka Miettinen and EVP Tommi Lehtonen.

The conference is open for all, anyhow please preregister by Friday 15 February, 2019 via email:

investors@robitgroup.com (mailto:investors@robitgroup.com).

The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.31415.fi/robit4 (http://www.31415.fi/robit4) or alternatively www.3141.fi/robit4 (http://www.3141.fi/robit4).

Registration is not required.

The presentation material and the video recording will be available on the company's website after the

analyst and press conference.

ROBIT PLC



Ilkka Miettinen, CFO, Interim CEO

Additional information:

+358 50 384 8318

ilkka.miettinen@robitgroup.com (mailto:ilkka.miettinen@robitgroup.com)



Robit is a strongly internationalised growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling

consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunnelling and well drilling. The

company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and

Digital Services. Robit has 15 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active

sales network in 115 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia,

the UK and the USA. Robit's shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available

at: www.robitgroup.com



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com (http://www.robitgroup.com/)

