Avantida continues to grow its network in the US, with ZIM joining Maersk on the platform

Avantida, an E2open company, announced today that ZIM, one of the leading shipping lines, has partnered with Avantida to offer street turn services in the United States via the Avantida platform. ZIM, the second shipping line to offer this service to US transporters, joins Maersk, who introduced the Avantida platform to the US and Canada last month.

Avantida's platform facilitates empty container triangulation, or the reuse of an import container for an export booking (street turn). This fully digital process offered by ZIM not only provides dispatchers and planners requesting street turns with an accurate, reliable response, it also reduces time, transport costs and CO2 emissions as truck miles are reduced.

In less than a month since Avantida launched in the US and Canada, it has welcomed over 130 transport and logistics companies to its platform. Adding ZIM to the Avantida network allows end users to experience the benefits of connecting with multiple shipping lines on one single platform.

"We are quickly gaining traction in the US. The partnerships with Maersk and now ZIM reflect the market's eagerness to embrace the Avantida platform," said Luc De Clerck, CEO, Avantida. "We hope to soon offer the transport community in the US a central hub for requesting optimisations to all major shipping lines.

"We have a successful partnership with Avantida in Europe, and are sure the platform will provide great opportunities to the transporters in the US who are seeking to optimise their container transport planning, while reducing their carbon footprint," said Gil Lehman, ZIM US VP Logistics.

"The cooperation is part of ZIM's ongoing effort to introduce new advanced platforms for the benefit of our vendors and customers," added Ronen Meroz, ZIM Global Intermodal Manager.

Today, the Avantida platform is active in Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Lithuania, Scandinavia, Switzerland, the UK, Mexico, the United States and Canada. Overall, the platform counts on over 4,000 registered companies and facilitates an average of 2,000 transactions a day.

About Avantida

Avantida, an E2open company, is an online platform that facilitates services offered by ocean lines to transport and logistic companies for digitally optimised container transport planning. Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, with a tech hub in Krakow, Poland, Avantida is an agile team of 30 entrepreneurial minds that aims to digitally transform traditional logistics processes. To such extent, that major global ocean lines regard them as one of the most advanced players in their field, creating financial opportunities for all stakeholders in the chain. Services include reuse (empty container triangulation) and change of the assigned drop-off and pick-up location.

About ZIM

Since 1945, ZIM provides creative operational and logistical solutions to customers. Over the years ZIM has grown to become a leading force in the shipping industry, by pioneering innovative technologies and expanding its vast geographical network while maintaining its tradition of excellence.

About E2open

At E2open, we are creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. One that starts with the ability to sense and respond to real-time demand and supply constraints. One that brings together data from customers, channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and partners. One that enables companies to use data in real time, with cognitive artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. One that delivers all this complex information through a single pane of glass that provides a clear view across the supply and demand ecosystem. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. www.e2open.com.

