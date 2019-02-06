Thailand Auto Finance Credit Disbursed is Expected to Reach over THB 1,500 Billion by the End of 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

It is expected that by the end of 2023, new vehicles would lead the market share and will capture over three-fourth of the market, registering a CAGR of close to 6% during 2018-2023. Used car financing shall witness an enhanced CAGR of close to 9% owing to new tax regulations that would increase the prices for new cars.

Growth in Thailand's auto finance market size in future will be facilitated by simplification in documentation & licensing processes, development in infrastructure with more automobile manufacturers, expanding geographical presence of major players, upgradation of technology and equipments, new marketing strategies and product stream diversification. The recovering nature of the market has opened avenues for change in operating models, thereby laying huge potential for future growth. Operational precision, consolidated & synchronized compliance-controls amongst various analogous regulatory organizations, generalization & standardization bought in licensing & documentation and digitalization are some of the key changes expected in the coming five years. There could be an opportunity for players to enter with new and unique business models. With more access to information through online aggregators, the target audience would have more ease in taking loans. The growth of car collateral services will increase the use of auto financing which would hence expand its market size.

Thailand auto finance market is likely to witness a boon in terms of number of auto loans sanctioned especially on the technological front with the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The digital front would witness new schemes that are more customer friendly. Moreover, rise in commercial activities engaging automobiles such as use of vehicles in public transport, agricultural and industrial use, are expected be the potential prospects of growth in the next five years.

Ken Research in its latest study "Thailand Auto Finance Market Outlook to 2023 - by Loan Tenure, By Commercial Banks, Non- Banking Financial Institutions, Auto OEMs Captives; By New and Used Passenger and Commercial Vehicles" suggests that the demand for auto financing would continue to grow registering a CAGR of close to 7% in terms of auto loan outstanding during 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

Type of Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles on the basis of Credit Disbursed and Auto Loan Outstanding)

New and Used Cars (On the Basis of Number of Vehicles Financed and Auto Loan Outstanding)

Type of Institutions (Banks & Subsidiaries, Captive Finances and Non Bank Financial Institutes on the Basis of Auto Loan Outstanding)

Loan Tenure (1 Year, 2 Years, 3 Years, 4 Years, 5 and More years on the basis of Auto Loan Outstanding)

Key Target Audience

Existing Auto Finance Companies

Banks & Subsidiaries

Captive Finance Companies

Non Banking Financial Institutions

New Market Entrants

Automobile Financing Companies

Government Organizations

Investors

Automobile Associations

Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturer

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Financial Year 2013-2018: Historical Period

Financial Year 2019-2023: Future Forecast

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Thailand Auto Finance Market Value Chain

Thailand Auto Finance Market Ecosystem

Thailand Auto Finance Market Overview

Thailand Auto Finance Market Size on the Basis of Credit Disbursed, 2013-2018

Thailand Auto Finance Market Size on the Basis of Auto Loan Outstanding, 2013-2018

Thailand Auto Finance Market Trends & Challenges

Thailand Auto Finance Market Segmentation by Type of Vehicles (Credit disbursed, and Auto Loan Outstanding)

Thailand Auto Finance Market Segmentation by New and Used Vehicles (Number of Vehicles Financed and Auto Loan Outstanding)

Thailand Auto Finance Market Segmentation by Type of Institutions (Auto Loan Outstanding)

Government Regulations in Thailand Auto Finance Market

Auto Finance Market Strengths of Major Players in Thailand Auto Finance Sector

Auto Finance Sector Company Profile of Major Players in Thailand Auto Finance Sector

Auto Finance Sector Future Outlook and Projections in Thailand Auto Finance Market (2019-2023)

Auto Finance Market (2019-2023) Growth Opportunities in Thailand Auto Finance Market

Auto Finance Market Future Market Segmentation of Thailand Auto Finance Market

SWOT Analysis of Thailand Auto Finance Market

Analyst Recommendations

Companies Covered:

Banks: Thanachart Public Company Limited, Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, Kasikorn Bank Public Company Limited, Kiatnakin Bank Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited and TISCO Bank Public Company Limited

Thanachart Public Company Limited, Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, Kasikorn Bank Public Company Limited, Kiatnakin Bank Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited and TISCO Bank Public Company Limited S ubsidiaries : Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited, Thanachart Group Leasing Company Limited, Ayudhya Capital Auto Lease Public Company Limited, Ayudhya Capital Services Company Limited, Krungsri Leasing Services Company Limited, Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited, TISCO leasing Company Limited, TISCO Tokyo Leasing Company Limited, Kasikorn Leasing Company Limited and Kiatnakin Leasing Company Limited.

: Ratchthani Leasing Public Company Limited, Thanachart Group Leasing Company Limited, Ayudhya Capital Auto Lease Public Company Limited, Ayudhya Capital Services Company Limited, Krungsri Leasing Services Company Limited, Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited, TISCO leasing Company Limited, TISCO Tokyo Leasing Company Limited, Kasikorn Leasing Company Limited and Kiatnakin Leasing Company Limited. Captive Finances: Toyota Leasing Thailand, Mercedes-Benz Leasing, BMW Financial Services, MITSU Leasing Thailand, Ford Services Thailand Company Limited, Honda Leasing Thailand Company Limited, Hyundai Motor Thailand Company Limited, Kia Motors Finance, Mazda Financial Services Limited, Suzuki Motor Thailand Company Limited, Volvo Financial Services, Tri Petch Isuzu Leasing Company Limited, Land Rover Financial Services, Mini Financial Services, Porsche Financial Services And Thai Rung Union Car Public Company Limited

Toyota Leasing Thailand, Mercedes-Benz Leasing, BMW Financial Services, MITSU Leasing Thailand, Ford Services Thailand Company Limited, Honda Leasing Thailand Company Limited, Hyundai Motor Thailand Company Limited, Kia Motors Finance, Mazda Financial Services Limited, Suzuki Motor Thailand Company Limited, Volvo Financial Services, Tri Petch Isuzu Leasing Company Limited, Land Rover Financial Services, Mini Financial Services, Porsche Financial Services And Thai Rung Union Car Public Company Limited Non-Banks: Ayudhya Capital Services Company Limited, Ayudhya Capital Auto Lease Public Company Limited, Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited, Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited, Jmt Network Services, SGF Automotive, Thai Ace Capital, Aeon Thana Sinsap Public Company Limited, Summit Capital Leasing Company Limited, Nakonluang Capital Public Company Limited, J Money Company, G Capital Public Company Limited and Thiensurat Leasing Company Limited

