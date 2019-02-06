IncrediBuild Launches a Unit Test Acceleration Product

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

IncrediBuild for Unit Tests enables unit test acceleration across any number of local and remote CPU cores saving time and money for all stakeholders in the dev cycle leading to higher quality code, hence a better product.

IncrediBuild, the leading development acceleration solution provider, announced today its new Unit Test acceleration product . Today, development teams are forced to commit a fix to the SCM and are expected to compromise on a partial test for their product due to lack of time and resources. IncrediBuild transforms each developer machine into a virtual supercomputer with hundreds of aggregated cores, allowing the Dev team to run the entire test suite with no need to compromise. By using IncrediBuild, you can dramatically reduce the number of builds that fail in the continuous integration and eliminate unnecessary iterations between DevOps and developers.

IncrediBuild for Unit Test , offers a minimal configuration process, easily installed on multiple testing environments and on any machines that run assembly tests (including databases, frameworks, etc.). Once IncrediBuild is on your system, the production or any other environment required is instantly created as part of the installation.

Dori Exterman, the company's CTO, has offered his insight on the product: "Our main focus for this product was to show development teams that now is the time to stop compromising on test execution and quality while delivering a better product. That's what we are all looking for in the end, a better product and all we have done was simply provide the means for this goal."

Eyal Maor, IncrediBuild's CEO, adds: "IncrediBuild is a company that is always in touch with its customers both potential and current, and one of the main areas of acceleration they were lacking was in testing, specifically in the Unit testing phase. We decided to act upon this information and create a product that complies with such needs and addresses this issue head on."

IncrediBuild for Unit Test supports all major unit test frameworks, including NUnit, Google Test, XUnit, MSTest/VSTest, and more.

IncrediBuild for Unit Test supports all major unit test frameworks, including NUnit, Google Test, XUnit, MSTest/VSTest, and more.

