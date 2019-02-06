Diversifying its gas-focused portfolio Down Under, the Italian business has acquired the Northern Territory's largest solar project - the Katherine Solar Farm.From pv magazine Australia. Through subsidiary Eni Australia, the Italian oil major has acquired the 33.7 MWp Katherine Solar Farm from a joint venture set up by Australia's Epuron and U.K.-based Island Green Power. The $40 million (US$28.5 million) project was greenlit in October as the largest renewable energy generator in the state, marking a big step towards the Northern Territory's Labor government election commitment to source half ...

