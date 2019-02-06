Symmetry Earns Amazon Web Services Solution Provider Program Status

Recognized experts in the design-build, migration, and run support of SAP workloads, expands its service portfolio by reselling AWS Services for turnkey enterprise cloud solutions

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry, a leader in enterprise application management, hybrid cloud hosting and GRC solutions, today announced that it has been added to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider Program, which is designed for qualified systems integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and public sector AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners to resell AWS services to end-customers as part of their differentiated solution. Under this program, AWS Authorized Solution Providers manage, service, support, and directly bill customers of AWS bringing together a unified solution.

Designed for APN members who have built their AWS practice to include professional services and management of end customer AWS environments, the AWS Solution Provider Program allows Symmetry to offer a single-sourced solution to customers for both the application management and underlying AWS infrastructure. To be added as an AWS Solution Provider, companies must meet a variety of prerequisites including a specific number of AWS monthly billings, customer engagements, and AWS certified staff, among other criteria.

In less than six months, Symmetry quickly established itself as an APN Advanced Consulting Partner and has achieved AWS SAP Competency status. Symmetry also offers its award winning ControlPanelGRC software suite via the AWS Solution Space. These designations recognize that Symmetry provides deep expertise and demonstrated technical proficiency to help customers implement, migrate, and manage SAP applications on AWS.

"As enterprises continue to partner with us to migrate and manage their SAP applications in the cloud, our ability to resell AWS services allows us to provide a single, high touch, comprehensive solution to our customers with the rich programs, training, and support of AWS behind us," said Pete Stevenson, Chairman and CEO of Symmetry. "Combining Symmetry's 23-year history as a leading SAP managed services provider with our capabilities on AWS gives our customers another option for running their SAP landscapes."

Symmetry manages the SAP environments and other critical enterprise applications and data for more than 200 enterprises worldwide across a range of flexible delivery options, including on-premise, private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud and Symmetry's SAP HANA Cloud.

Symmetry manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model - The Symmetry Way - combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRC software suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 22 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA Operations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe. Learn more at https://symmetrycorp.com

