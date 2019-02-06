Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2019) - Monterey Minerals Corp. (CSE: MREY) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is a junior mining exploration company initially focussed on a proposed exploration program on the Cobalt Mountain Property.

The Cobalt Mountain Project is located in British Columbia, within the Hazelton Mountains approximately 14 kilometres south of Hazelton, 45 kilometres northwest of Smithers and 200 kilometres northeast of Prince Rupert. The project consists of 14 contiguous mineral claims covering 4,921 hectares.

The Cobalt Mountain area has a history of mineral exploration and limited production dating back to at least 1910, with substantial production of copper, gold and cobalt from high-grade vein deposits occurring between 1915 and 1954. The property remains prospective for extensions to some known high-grade precious metal deposits and for a porphyry style deposit.

Management believes that the multiple polymetallic vein occurrences on the Cobalt Mountain Property could be part of a much larger hydrothermal system. The company has a proposed exploration budget of $630,000 for a six-month period during the summer months to fulfil recommendations in the recent NI 43-101 technical report, which is available on Sedar.

It is also continuing to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests, assess their potential and engage in exploration activities.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.montereyminerals.com, contact James Macintosh, President and CEO, at 416-862-7003 or email info@montereyminerals.com.

