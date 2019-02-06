Flash Networks Launches xtraAir Just in Time Video Scheduling

Improved User Experience Delivered When Cells are Congested without Impacting Video Quality

Flash Networks, the leading provider of mobile Internet optimization and monetization solutions, announced today the release of xtraAir Just in Time Video Scheduling that provides an improved user experience when cells are congested, without negatively impacting video quality. Just in Time Scheduling adds another layer of fairness to radio scheduling and resource allocation mechanisms by prioritizing video transmissions per video frames of the adaptive streaming sessions, so that the maximum number of subscribers can have an improved customer experience during busy traffic periods. For example a video frame with an adaptive streaming session, that is consumed for later viewing can have a lower scheduling priority, while subscribers that make online booking or shopping can receive temporary extra boost of radio resources.

Currently the transmission network is not capable of providing per-frame prioritization, which has certain built-in inefficiencies that can eventually impact the overall customer experience. Video streaming services receive the maximum amount of available radio resources to transmit at the fastest speed possible, even when the number of transmitted frames exceeds the radio resources actually required to deliver a satisfactory and stable viewing experience. During periods of congestion, this inefficient allocation of resources creates a domino effect, which makes less radio resources available for coexisting transmissions, eventually reducing the quality of experience for all subscribers. This problem is increasing in severity as video traffic is expected to increase dramatically, to become 74% of all mobile data traffic by 2024, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report.

With Flash Networks' xtraAir Just in Time Video Scheduling policies scheduling of radio resources are more fairly assigned based on real-time information about network congestion, type of content, user behavior, and reception. These characteristics are continuously monitored and machine learning is used to predict the precise amount of radio resources required to meet user expectations. Based on these calculations, Just in Time Video Scheduling makes automatic adjustments to provide the optimal user experience for the maximum number of users.

"With the wide adoption of live video, and the dramatic increase in users and viewing times, more fairly scheduling radio resources is a growing concern for mobile operators", said Ofer Gottfried, CEO at Flash Networks. "We are fully committed to providing a more sophisticated portfolio of optimization techniques that balances user expectations with network resources, enabling operators to provide an excellent customer experience."

