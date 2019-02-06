Innovative Laboratory Diamond Manufacturer, Centaurus Diamond Technologies, Inc. (CTDT) Announces OTC Markets Stock Listing Upgrade and New Business Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / Centaurus Diamond Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Centaurus') (OTCQB: CTDT) is pleased to announce, effective Jan 31, 2019, its shares have been up listed to the QB Tier on OTC Markets. In addition, the Company is now fully reporting, and has submitted all of the due-diligence documents required with a DTC Participant Brokerage firm to remove the DTC 'chill'. Once the chill is removed, the shares will be DTC Eligible.

The Company plans to order the DTC reports, as well as the NOBO and OBO lists, which together will help management fully undertake an accounting of ownership of its shares held in street name (Cede & Co.), as well as provide more insight into trading dynamics.

In addition, the Company's evolving business model will require Management to complete an initial round of funding in the first half of this year. The funds will be used for staging the logistics required to commence with revenue generation this quarter, and for the purpose of increasing production capacity and shortening the time frame to profitability. The Use of some of these proceeds will also be applied to furthering potential licensing opportunities for the Company and its revolutionary Technology.

Centaurus Technologies, Inc. President Chaslav Radovich said, 'It has been a long and arduous path to resolve our reporting issues. Our management team has methodically executed our business strategy to get us to where we are today; ready to scale production, sales and distribution simultaneously across several exciting verticals. Our team has paved the path for a sustainable and prosperous future for the Company and it's Shareholders'. In addition, Alvin Snaper, the Chairman of the Board informed Management to 'Hurry up already, because I am not getting any younger...'

About Centaurus Diamond Technologies, Inc.

Centaurus has been established to fully commercialize its proprietary, cost-efficient and high-volume diamond production method to provide industrial quality diamonds. The Company's patented technology enables the production of 'cultured' diamonds that are chemically, atomically and structurally identical to natural diamonds. The Gemological Institute of America has tested the Company's 'cultured' diamonds and has confirmed they are diamonds according to their testing protocols.

