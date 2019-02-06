Groundhogg.io: Tech Startup Simplifies Enterprise CRM by Making it FREE

The Very 1st CRM Marketing Automation Platform for Wordpress

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / Groundhogg Inc. officially launches the 1st free enterprise CRM solution for the 1 billion WordPress websites online today. The essence is that every small business around the world should have an equal opportunity to conduct business on equal footing with access to business tools they require for free and minimum cost for integration plugins without compromising on features offered by the top CRM's available on the market today.

'The platform features the slick functions and efficiencies offered by the top 10 CRM's in the market with the additional benefit of being completely open source. We expect this automation platform will resonate with businesses around the world. WordPress users no longer have to leave the WordPress environment to get the benefits of marketing automation at no cost depending what additional plugins they wish to use.'

Groundhogg went live Nov 1st, 2018 with a soft launch. The platform was built for small business owners around the world. What was unexpected for the company was large enterprise businesses looking to see if the platform can be white-labeled for their 700 + offices around the world or their 120 agents. An opportunity the founders said 'yes' to. 'We quickly realized how bulk licenses could be issued and how Groundhogg can evolve to support companies seeking multiple licenses. The beauty of Groundhogg is that a solopreneur can use it, and large Enterprise can customize it for their sales environment. We coded it to be that way right from the very start,' says founder Adrian Tobey.

Here are some of the benefits of Groundhogg Inc.'s Wordpress CRM:

Designed to be used by communication and marketing teams who want to take control of their customer communication. Whether it be automating communication, registration, sales and daily customer feedback the platform has all the tools to deliver on marketing automation

Deploys email automation within your WordPress back end. The drag and drop email editor and funnel builder allows you to write custom emails and deploy in minutes. All the features are mobile responsive.

Offers an extensive list of triggers and actions, such as a client indoctrination campaign or a cart abandonment campaign.

Built-in templates for faster implementation. If you are not a proficient digital marketer or copywriter, Groundhogg comes with a set of ready to go templates and emails.

Send Bulk Emails or Texts for less than .005 cents per email or text. This gives the website owner control of their costs and eliminates any cap that other CRM's may impose.

Groundhogg currently integrates with the most popular WordPress Plugins like Woocommerce, Zapier, Easy Digital Downloads, Contact Form 7, Gravity Forms and Stripe to name but a few which allow for a versatility when you want to do more advanced marketing automation.

'We have found that we could save companies literally thousands of dollars a month by eliminating the need to buy a CRM and many of the 3rd party applications to work with that CRM. Groundhogg offers all the slick functionality of a pro-CRM without the heavy cost. The idea is that a business owner will get access to a no-cost CRM without having to sacrifice on the functionality of a professional CRM. Inside Groundhogg, one will still find a drag and drop sales pipeline, collect signed contracts, automated appointment booking, web form styling options, social proof pop-ups and much much more.

About Groundhogg

Groundhogg's mission is to serve the over 1 billion WordPress Users around the globe with marketing automation for no cost. Adrian Tobey, founder, and lead developer began his journey as an Infusionsoft Certified Partner implementing CRM's for a portfolio of clients in his father's digital marketing agency. Building out thousands of campaigns in different CRM's, he saw the opportunity to develop a better experience for WordPress users. He consequently dropped out of his 3rd year at the University of Toronto computer sciences program. He then found his first investors to launch Groundhogg Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Ontario Canada. The company continues to launch new integrations almost daily. For more information, visit www.groundhogg.io or connect with us on Facebook.

CONTACT:

Phone Number: 1-416-444-7767

E-mail: info@groundhogg.io

SOURCE: Groundhogg.io

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534538/Tech-Startup-Simplifies-Enterprise-CRM-by-Making-it-FREE