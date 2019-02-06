U.S. Medical Marijuana:TennesseeAs the United States continues to grow in its acceptance of marijuana, we often get so locked in on the topic of recreational cannabis that we forget about where the fight for marijuana legalization often starts: medicinal pot.With that in mind, U.S. medical marijuana legalization supporters may be on their way to scoring another major victory, this time in Tennessee.Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling introduced a bill on February 4 that would see medical marijuana legalization across the state. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...