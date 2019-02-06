American Diversified Holdings Corp.: www.THECBDKlub.com Retains Leading Seattle Area Cannabis Media Firm Bloomberg Edelson, llc To Develop CBD Ecommerce Platform and Brand Awareness Campaign

Bloomberg Edelson's Founder, Liam Riley of Puyallup, Washington Joins ADHC's Cannabis Advisory Board ("CAB")

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) announced today that www.TheCBDKlub.com has retained the services of Bloomberg Edelson, LLC to manage the development of ADHC's ecommerce platform, brand awareness campaign and social media presence. ADHC has also appointed the firms' COO, Liam Riley to ADHC's Cannabis Advisory Board ("CAB"). ADHC management concluded extensive meetings with Bloomberg Edelson's team at the recently concluded www.CannaCon.org/Seattle trade show. All aspects our the business plan including: supplier network, CBD regulatory landscape, brand awareness strategy and marketing activities were analyzed and reformulated in a team approach.

www.TheCBDKlub.com has been deactivated awaiting a complete restructuring by the Bloomberg Edelson team of web developers and ecommerce experts. A relaunch will be scheduled in the near future with all the new features have incorporated into the site. The preliminary site proved to be invaluable in establishing the vision of www.theCBDKlub.com to our customers and business partners.

In additional news, the CannaCon.org/Seattle trade show can only be described as a monumental success for www.TheCBDKlub.com and our Partner New World CBD Distributors. Numerous high level contacts were established in the retail and wholesale arena. Further meetings and negotiations are currently underway highlighted by a retail chain with over 2000 outlets and a major importer to Latin America that indicated a multi million dollar potential for www.TheCBDKlub's private label line of products. More news will be forthcoming as these customers materialize into business relationships.

About Bloomberg Edelson, LLC

Bloomberg Edelson LLC is a boutique marketing & consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. The firm is known for its "Innovative Cannabis Branding" strategies by creating living brands that are engaging and responsive. Members of the firm's advisory team have lived, breathed and thrived in the Cannabis/Hemp/CBD marketplace for 15 years.

Bloomberg Edelson LLC, clients include with new startups, established business looking to branch into the Cannabis arena and public corporations. See www.BloombergEdelson.com for more information.

Mr. Riley can be reached at 917-771-3648 or bloombergedelson@gmail.com.

"This relationship with ADHC's www.TheCBDKlub.com is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. Our experience in building ecommerce platforms in the Cannabis space has been very well received by our Pacific NorthWest clients in both the Hemp and Marijuana Space. Creating a technological superior ecommerce platform followed by building a high quality brand and ultimately driving the customer experience will build long lasting revenue for www.TheCBDKlub.com," commented Mr. Riley. "CBD provides a level of potential growth opportunity for this generation that has not been seen since the internet was introduced.The political environment is changing and the people have spoken. CBD is here to stay! I have met with management and am very excited to work on the CBD Klub concept. Im looking forward to utilizing all the resources of our firm to assist in creating a leading CBD/hemp ecommerce platform that will lead the way forward. To borrow a term from my days of Naval Service, We are at the "TIP of the Spear", leading the way in a new exciting industry," concluded Mr. Riley.

"Adding Bloomberg Edelson to our existing Partner, Mr. David Day and the New World CBD Distributors is a great match," commented ADHC. "As we grow our distribution channels, formulate and expand our proprietary brand of private labeled CBD products, having these two great firms on board will create an overwhelming team to capitalize on this ever growing market. We have the technology, the product and the brand. The next step is to incorporate a social media strategy with Cannabis Influencer to drive customers to our platform. Shareholders can rest assured we are firing on all cylinders and moving forward at lightning speed," concluded ADHC.

American Diversified Holdings Corporation ("ADHC"-OTC) is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. The company is composed of two divisions.

AURACIS is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.AuracisMigraine.com.

www.TheCBDKlub.com is a unique E-commerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. Common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

