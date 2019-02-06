Bombardier Inc.: Media Advisory: Bombardier to report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 14, 2019

MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). A press release including the financial results will be issued prior to the call.

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter and full year during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE: Thursday, February 14, 2019 TIME: 8:00 a.m., EST

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at ir.bombardier.com .

Stakeholders who wish to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514-394-9320 or 1-866-240-8954 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls) In French: 514-394-9316 or (with translation) 1-888-791-1368 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

