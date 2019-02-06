sprite-preloader
06.02.2019 | 17:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Bombardier Inc.: Media Advisory: Bombardier to report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 14, 2019

MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). A press release including the financial results will be issued prior to the call.

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter and full year during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE: Thursday, February 14, 2019
TIME:8:00 a.m., EST

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders who wish to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:514-394-9320 or
1-866-240-8954 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
In French:514-394-9316 or
(with translation)1-888-791-1368 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

For Information
Simon LetendrePatrick Ghoche
Manager, Media Relations and Public AffairsVice President, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481+1 514 861 5727

