Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

EBIT before special items(1) up 42% year-over-year to more than $1.0B on revenues of $16.2B for the year; EBIT increased 235% year-over-year to $1.0 billion





2018 EBIT margin before special items(1) up 180 bps year-over-year to 6.3%; EBIT margin of 6.2%





Full year free cash flow(1) of $182M, comprising proceeds from certain transactions, including $1.0B of cash generation in the fourth quarter; full year cash flows from operating activities of $597M





Strong backlog growth at Business Aircraft and Transportation, with full year book-to-bill ratios(2) of 1.1 at both segments, and a consolidated backlog of $53.1B





2019 guidance affirmed, clear path to achieve 2020 objectives

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, highlighting solid margin growth, improved cash flows and continued progress executing its turnaround plan. The successful entry-into-service of the Global 7500 business jet in the fourth quarter also marked the completion of Bombardier's heavy investment cycle, a key milestone in the company's turnaround plan.

"2018 was a year of solid progress," said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. "We continued to strengthen our business and set a strong foundation for growth. A foundation that includes a refreshed portfolio of best-in-class products, industry-leading backlogs and a more streamlined cost structure, all of which gives us a clear path to achieve our 2020 objectives."

"As we begin the fourth year of our turnaround journey, Bombardier is a much stronger company," continued Bellemare. "Our major program risks are retired, our heavy investment cycle is behind us and our franchises are well positioned for growth. For 2019, we are focused on flawless execution of our rail projects, the ramp-up of the Global 7500 and entry-into-service of the Global 5500 and Global 6500. We will also continue to drive financial performance through disciplined capital allocation and improved productivity and efficiency across the organization."

Bombardier's 2018 consolidated revenues reached $16.2 billion, reflecting 3% average year-over-year growth across Transportation, Business Aircraft and Aerostructures, excluding currency impact. Book-to-bill ratios(2) at Transportation and Business Aircraft both equaled 1.1 for the year, demonstrating strong demand for Bombardier's products and services. Bombardier's consolidated backlog reached $53.1 billion at the end of 2018, supporting future growth targets.

EBIT before special items continued to improve in 2018, increasing 42% year-over-year from $725 million to more than $1.0 billion, the top-end of the company's guidance. The 6.3% EBIT margin before special items in 2018 represents a strong 330 bps increase since the start of the turnaround plan in 2015, well above the 5-6% range originally targeted. On a reported basis, EBIT increased 235% year-over-year to $1.0 billion, representing a margin of 6.2%.

Bombardier generated $1.0 billion of free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018. Full year free cash flow generation equaled $182 million, at the high end of the company's revised guidance. This amount includes aggregate net proceeds of approximately $750 million from the sale of the Downsview property and the monetization of royalties associated with the previously announced CAE transaction. Cash flows from operating activities amounted to $597 million for the full year, and to $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter. Bombardier ended the year in a solid cash position, with $3.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents.



Selected results

RESULTS For the fiscal years ended December 31 2018 2017 Variance restated(3)

Revenues $ 16,236 $ 16,199 - % EBIT $ 1,001 $ 299 235 % EBIT margin 6.2 % 1.8 % 440 bps EBIT before special items $ 1,029 $ 725 42 % EBIT margin before special items 6.3 % 4.5 % 180 bps EBITDA before special items(1) $ 1,304 $ 1,046 25 % EBITDA margin before special items(1) 8.0 % 6.5 % 150 bps Net income (loss) $ 318 $ (525 ) nmf Diluted EPS (in dollars) $ 0.09 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.33 Adjusted net income(1) $ 438 $ 91 381 % Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(1) $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 Cash flows from operating activities $ 597 $ 531 12 % Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 415 $ 1,317 (68 )% Free cash flow (usage) $ 182 $ (786 ) nmf As at December 31 2018 2017 Variance Cash and cash equivalents(4) $ 3,187 $ 3,057 4 % Available short-term capital resources(4)(5) $ 4,373 $ 4,225 4 %

RESULTS For the fourth quarters ended December 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Revenues $ 4,303 $ 4,611 (7 )% EBIT $ 342 $ 73 368 % EBIT margin 7.9 % 1.6 % 630 bps EBIT before special items $ 286 $ 139 106 % EBIT margin before special items 6.6 % 3.0 % 360 bps EBITDA before special items $ 370 $ 228 62 % EBITDA margin before special items 8.6 % 4.9 % 370 bps Net income (loss) $ 55 $ (188 ) nmf Diluted EPS (in dollars) $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.11 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 149 $ (28 ) nmf Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.07 Cash flows from operating activities $ 1,289 $ 1,237 4 % Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 248 $ 365 (32 )% Free cash flow $ 1,041 $ 872 19 %

All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Amounts in tables are in millions except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

SEGMENTED RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Business Aircraft

RESULTS For the fiscal years ended December 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Revenues $ 4,994 $ 4,933 1 % Aircraft deliveries (in units) 137 138 (1 ) EBIT $ 430 $ 394 9 % EBIT margin 8.6 % 8.0 % 60 bps EBIT before special items $ 420 $ 419 0 % EBIT margin before special items 8.4 % 8.5 % (10) bps EBITDA before special items $ 531 $ 516 3 % EBITDA margin before special items 10.6 % 10.5 % 10 bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 866 $ 1,075 (19 )% As at December 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Order backlog (in billions of dollars) $ 14.3 $ 13.8 4 %

Business Aircraft achieved a historical milestone in December 2018 with the on plan service entry of the largest and longest range industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft. With a strong backlog and unsurpassed performance in its category, the Global 7500 is expected to be Business Aircraft's key growth driver for years to come.

Revenues, EBIT before special items and deliveries were in line with guidance for 2018.

The segment achieved industry leading deliveries at 137 aircraft for 2018, including 42 Global, 83 Challenger and 12 Learjet.

Continued progress on the aftermarket strategy drove a 14.3% revenue increase year-over-year. Further expansion of our service network was also announced with the groundbreaking for a new centre in Miami, Florida to service U.S. and Latin American customers.

During the year, Business Aircraft unveiled the new Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft featuring an all-new Rolls-Royce engine and a newly optimized wing, increasing the aircraft range and fuel burn performance. With flight testing at advanced stages, these performance-leading aircraft are expected to enter into service at the end of 2019.(6)

Commercial Aircraft

RESULTS For the fiscal years ended December 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Revenues(7) $ 1,756 $ 2,317 (24 )% Aircraft deliveries (in units)(8) 35 56 (21 ) Net orders (in units)(9) 47 58 (11 ) Book-to-bill ratio(10) 1.3 1.0 0.3 EBIT(11) $ (755 ) $ (389 ) (94 )% EBIT margin(11) (43.0 )% (16.8 )% (2620 ) bps EBIT before special items(11) $ (157 ) $ (381 ) 59 % EBIT margin before special items(11) (8.9 )% (16.4 )% 750 bps EBITDA before special items(11) $ (145 ) $ (309 ) 53 % EBITDA margin before special items(11) (8.3 )% (13.3 )% 500 bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 53 $ 107 (50 )% As at December 31 2018 2017 Variance Order backlog (in units)(12) 97 85 12

In 2018, Commercial Aircraft significantly reshaped its portfolio, focusing on the CRJ Series program and its aftermarket business, while also participating in the growth of the A220 through its partnership with Airbus: The C Series Partnership (CSALP) with Airbus closed on July 1, 2018, bringing together two complementary product lines and the benefit of Airbus' global reach, creating significant value potential for the newly rebranded A220.

A definitive agreement was reached with Longview Aircraft Company of Canada Limited for the sale of the Q Series aircraft program assets, including aftermarket operations and assets, for gross proceeds of approximately $300 million, on November 7, 2018. The transaction is expected to close by the second half of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Net proceeds for this transaction are expected at approximately $250 million net of fees, liabilities and normal closing adjustments. •

Revenues and aircraft deliveries for 2018 were in line with guidance on the basis of the deconsolidation of CSALP results from Commercial Aircraft since July 1, 2018. •

EBIT loss before special items(11) was $157 million reflecting for the most part losses on the C Series program in the first half of the year and the post-closing CSALP equity pickup. EBIT loss of $755 million includes a $616 million pre-tax accounting charge related to the closing of the CSALP transaction. •

Commercial Aircraft continues to actively participate in the regional aircraft market with the established scope-compliant CRJ Series aircraft, with a focus on reducing costs and increasing volumes while optimizing the aftermarket for the large installed base in service around the world today. As the focus is to return the program to profitability, Bombardier also announced in 2018 it is exploring strategic options for the program.

Aerostructures and Engineering Services

RESULTS For the fiscal years ended December 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Revenues $ 1,953 $ 1,616 21 % EBIT $ 146 $ 81 80 % EBIT margin 7.5 % 5.0 % 250 bps EBIT before special items $ 188 $ 88 114 % EBIT margin before special items 9.6 % 5.4 % 420 bps EBITDA before special items $ 239 $ 138 73 % EBITDA margin before special items 12.2 % 8.5 % 370 bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 14 $ 22 (36 )%

Aerostructures and Engineering Services is positioned as a key supplier on early life cycle growth programs, including the new A220 and Global 7500 aircraft, expected to drive sustainable growth.

?In 2018, the segment revenues grew 21% year-over-year to $2.0 billion in line with guidance.

Focused execution during the ramp-up of these programs and a one-time favorable item (approximately 50 bps) associated with the closing of the C Series Partnership have enabled to deliver 9.6% EBIT before special items, above its guidance. EBIT margin for the segment was 7.5%.

On February 6, 2019, the Corporation acquired the Global 7500 aircraft wing program operations and assets from Triumph Group Inc., for a nominal cash consideration. This transaction is expected to strengthen Bombardier's position as a leading aerostructures manufacturer, to enable the company to leverage its extensive technical expertise to support the ramp-up of the Global 7500 aircraft, and to enhance its long-term success. Bombardier will continue to operate the production line and integrate the employees currently supporting the program at Triumph's Red Oak, Texas facility.

On February 7, 2019, Paul Sislian was appointed President, Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Paul brings more than 20 years of aerospace and industrial experience, including serving most recently as Chief Operating Officer for Bombardier Business Aircraft.

Transportation



RESULTS For the fiscal years ended December 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Revenues $ 8,915 $ 8,551 4 % Order intake (in billions of dollars) $ 9.9 $ 10.2 (3 )% Book-to-bill ratio(2) 1.1 1.2 (0.1 ) EBIT $ 774 $ 443 75 % EBIT margin 8.7 % 5.2 % 350 bps EBIT before special items $ 750 $ 738 2 % EBIT margin before special items 8.4 % 8.6 % (20 ) bps EBITDA before special items $ 851 $ 836 2 % EBITDA margin before special items 9.5 % 9.8 % (30 ) bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 108 $ 123 (12 )% As at December 31 2018 2017 Variance restated

Order backlog (in billions of dollars) $ 34.5 $ 35.1 (2 )%

• On February 7, 2019, Danny Di Perna was appointed President, Bombardier Transportation. Danny brings more than 30 years of industrial experience to this new role. He has a proven record of success leading complex industrial projects and organizations, driving operational efficiency and improving quality. Most recently, Danny led Bombardier's Aerostructures and Engineering Services segment. •

In 2018, Transportation recorded orders totaling $9.9 billion, fueled by a $3.3 billion order intake in the fourth quarter. Book-to-bill(2) reached 1.5 for the fourth quarter, resulting in a 1.1 ratio for the full year, continuing to position the segment for growth in revenues and profitability, supported by strong industry fundamentals. Order intake for the year reflects project wins across geographies, with notable contract awards in Europe, led by SNCF's repeat order in France, in Asia led by the Singapore Metro contract, and North America with Airport and Mass transit mobility solutions for Phoenix and Los Angeles.

The backlog reached $34.5 billion as at December 31, 2018. The backlog growth (excluding currency fluctuations) was supported by a stronger mix of platform projects and increasing signalling and service contract orders, consistent with Transportation's strategy to increase speed-to-market; provide customers with end-to-end solutions; de-risk project execution while also growing margins.

Subsequent to the fourth quarter, in January 2019, Transportation was awarded a contract to supply 113 new generation passenger rail cars valued at $669 million with options for up to 886 additional cars, by the New Jersey Transit Corporation. •

Financial performance for 2018 positions Transportation to reach 2019 guidance: Revenues grew 4% year-over-year to $8.9 billion, in line with guidance, supported by a favourable currency impact in the first half of the year (2% growth excluding currency impact). Services and signalling grew to over 34% of revenues for the year, as increasing focus turns to integrated customer solutions.

EBIT before special items grew to $750 million for the year, representing an 8.4% margin (EBIT of $774 million, or 8.7% margin). Fourth quarter margins before special items were 7.7% (10.9% EBIT margin), as a result of contract estimate adjustments largely associated with a legacy project, resulting in full year margins before special items slightly below the 8.5% guidance. •

As discussed at the Company's December 2018 Investor Day, Transportation continues to advance a number of legacy projects. The Company has plans in place and is taking actions to finalize system integration, obtain homologation and align delivery schedules with customers. Bombardier expects to substantially complete deliveries on most of these projects and significantly recover working capital through 2019. •

As the portfolio continues to improve, Transportation anticipates growing EBIT margins before special items to approximately 9% for 2019, in line with guidance.

CDPQ Investment in BT Holdco

The Company also announced that Transportation's results in 2018 did not reach the performance targets underlying Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec's (CDPQ) investment in BT Holdco. Accordingly, for the 12-month period starting on February 12, 2019, Bombardier's percentage of ownership on conversion of CDPQ's shares will decrease by 2.5%, returning to the original 70%; and the preference return entitlement rate on liquidation of its shares will increase from 7.5% to 9.5% for this period. Any dividends paid by BT Holdco to its shareholders during this period will be distributed on the basis of each shareholder's percentage of ownership upon conversion, being 70% for Bombardier and 30% for CDPQ. These adjustments will become effective once the audited consolidated financial statements of BT Holdco are duly approved by its board of directors.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier Inc. uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding Bombardier Inc. is routinely posted on its website and accessible at bombardier.com. Investors are hereby notified information about regular dividends declared and paid by Bombardier is only made available through its website, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

Bombardier, Challenger, CRJ550, CRJ Series, Global, Global 5500, Global 6500, Global 7500, Global 8000, Learjet andQ Series are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Readers are strongly advised to view a more detailed discussion of our results by segment in our Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated financial statements which are posted on our website at ir.bombardier.com.

bps: basis points nmf: information not meaningful (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See Caution regarding non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release. (2) Ratio of new orders over revenues. (3) Due to the adoption of IFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers. Refer to the Accounting and reporting developments section in Other in the Corporation's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for detail regarding restatements of comparative period figures. (4) Includes cash and cash equivalents of the C Series aircraft program presented under Assets held for sale amounting to $69 million as of December 31, 2018. Refer to the strategic partnership section in Commercial Aircraft, Note 16 - Cash and cash equivalents and Note 31 - Disposal of a business in the Corporation's 2018 Consolidated financial statements for more details on the transaction as well as the accounting treatment. (5) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus the amount available under the Corporation's revolving credit facilities. (6) Currently under development. See the Global 5500, Global 6500, Global 8000 and CRJ550 aircraft disclaimer at the end of this press release. (7) Including revenues from CSALP for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. (8) Excluding 13 CS300 aircraft deliveries from the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (3 CS100 and 14 CS300 aircraft deliveries from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017). (9) Excluding 30 CS300 aircraft orders from the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (12 CS300 from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017). (10) Ratio of new orders received over aircraft deliveries, in units, excluding C Series aircraft orders and deliveries. (11) Including share of net loss from CSALP for the six-month period started July 1, 2018 amounting to $40 million. (12) Excluding 115 firm orders and 88 options of CS100 aircraft and 250 firm orders and 143 options of CS300 aircraft as at June 30, 2018 (115 firm orders and 94 options of CS100 aircraft and 233 firm orders and 128 options of CS300 aircraft as at December 31, 2017). Subsequent to the C Series partnership closing, Airbus rebranded CS100 and CS300 as A220-100 and A220-300, respectively.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release is based on reported earnings in accordance with IFRS and on the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP financial measures EBIT before special items EBIT excluding the impact of restructuring charges, significant impairment charges and reversals, as well as other significant unusual items. EBITDA before special items EBIT before special items, amortization and impairment charge on PP&E and intangible assets. Adjusted net income (loss) Net income (loss) excluding special items, accretion on net retirement benefit obligations, certain net gains and losses arising from changes in measurement of provisions and of financial instruments carried at FVTP&L and the related tax impacts of these items. Adjusted EPS EPS calculated based on adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc., using the treasury stock method, giving effect to the exercise of all dilutive elements. Free cash flow (usage) Cash flows from operating activities less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Adjusted debt Long-term debt as presented in the consolidated statements of financial position adjusted for the fair value of derivatives (or settled derivatives) designated in related hedge relationships plus short-term borrowings, sale and leaseback obligations and the net present value of operating lease obligations. Adjusted EBIT EBIT before special items plus interest adjustment for operating leases and interest received (as per the supplemental information provided in the consolidated statements of cash flows, adjusted, if needed, for the settlement of fair value hedge derivatives before their contractual maturity dates). Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBIT plus amortization and impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets, and amortization adjustment for operating leases. Adjusted interest Interest paid, as per the supplemental information provided in the consolidated statements of cash flows, plus accretion expense on sale and leaseback obligations and interest adjustment for operating leases.

Non-GAAP financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these items are necessarily non-recurring. Other entities in the Corporation's industry may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to compare the performance of those entities to ours based on these similarly-named non-GAAP measures.

EBIT before special items, EBITDA before special items, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS

Management uses EBIT before special items, EBITDA before special items, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes these non-GAAP earnings measures in addition to IFRS measures provide readers of the Corporation's press release with enhanced understanding of the Corporation's results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of Bombardier's business. EBIT before special items, EBITDA before special items, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS exclude items that do not reflect the Corporation's core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding Bombardier's results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of readers of the press release analyze the Corporation's results based on these financial measures. Management believes these measures help readers of the press release to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of Bombardier's results from one period to another and with peers.

Free cash flow (usage)

Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Management believes that this non-GAAP cash flow measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation's generation of cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long-term value creation. This non-GAAP cash flow measure does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity generation.

Adjusted debt, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted interest

The Corportation analyzes its capital structure using global metrics, based on adjusted debt, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted interest. Refer to the Capital structure section of the Corporation's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for more detail.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS financial measures are provided in the tables hereafter, except for the following reconciliation:

EBIT before special items to EBIT - see the Results of operations tables in the reportable segments and the Consolidated results of operations section of the Corporation's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.







Reconciliation of segment to consolidated results Fourth quarters

ended December 31 Fiscal years

ended December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 restated(1) restated(1) Revenues Business Aircraft $ 1,494 $ 1,448 $ 4,994 $ 4,933 Commercial Aircraft 421 651 1,756 2,317 Aerostructures and Engineering Services 622 426 1,953 1,616 Transportation 2,161 2,415 8,915 8,551 Corporate and Elimination (395 ) (329 ) (1,382 ) (1,218 ) $ 4,303 $ 4,611 $ 16,236 $ 16,199 EBIT before special items(2) Business Aircraft $ 122 $ 120 $ 420 $ 419 Commercial Aircraft (9 ) (133 ) (157 ) (381 ) Aerostructures and Engineering Services 48 20 188 88 Transportation 167 140 750 738 Corporate and Elimination (42 ) (8 ) (172 ) (139 ) $ 286 $ 139 $ 1,029 $ 725 Special Items Business Aircraft $ (23 ) $ (9 ) $ (10 ) $ 25 Commercial Aircraft 9 5 598 8 Aerostructures and Engineering Services 48 13 42 7 Transportation (69 ) 11 (24 ) 295 Corporate and Elimination (21 ) 46 (578 ) 91 $ (56 ) $ 66 $ 28 $ 426 EBIT Business Aircraft $ 145 $ 129 $ 430 $ 394 Commercial Aircraft (18 ) (138 ) (755 ) (389 ) Aerostructures and Engineering Services - 7 146 81 Transportation 236 129 774 443 Corporate and Elimination (21 ) (54 ) 406 (230 ) $ 342 $ 73 $ 1,001 $ 299

Reconciliation of EBITDA before special items and EBITDA to EBIT Fourth quarters

ended December 31 Fiscal years

ended December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 restated(1) restated(1) EBIT $ 342 $ 73 $ 1,001 $ 299 Amortization 84 89 272 314 Impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(3) - 6 11 51 Special items excluding impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(3) (56 ) 60 20 382 EBITDA before special items $ 370 $ 228 $ 1,304 $ 1,046

(1) Due to the adoption of IFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers. Refer to the Accounting and reporting developments section in Other in the Corporation's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for detail regarding restatements of comparative period figures. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Caution regarding non-GAAP measures above. (3) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the MD&A of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for details regarding special items.

Computation of diluted EPS Fourth quarters

ended December 31 Fiscal years

ended December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 restated(1) restated(1) Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 15 $ (190 ) $ 232 $ (494 ) Preferred share dividends, including taxes 25 (8 ) 4 (27 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 40 $ (198 ) $ 236 $ (521 ) Weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 2,477,954 2,194,868 2,501,047 2,195,379 Diluted EPS (in dollars) $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.24 ) Computation of adjusted EPS(2) Fourth quarters

ended December 31 Fiscal years

ended December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 restated(1) restated(1) Adjusted net income $ 149 $ (28 ) $ 438 91 Net (income) loss attributable to NCI (40 ) (2 ) (86 ) 31 Preferred share dividends, including taxes 25 (8 ) 4 (27 ) Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 134 $ (38 ) $ 356 $ 95 Weighted-average adjusted diluted number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 2,477,954 2,194,868 2,501,047 2,264,722 Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(2) $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.04

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net loss and computation of adjusted EPS Fourth quarters ended December 31 2018 2017 (per share) (per share) restated(1) Net income (loss) $ 55 $ (188 ) Adjustments to EBIT related to special items(3) (56 ) $ (0.02 ) 66 $ 0.03 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Loss on repurchase of long-term debt(3) - 0.00 23 0.01 Loss on sale of long-term contract receivables(3) 31 0.01 - 0.00 Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 15 0.00 19 0.01 Net change in provisions arising from changes in interest rates and net loss on certain financial instruments(3) 67 0.02 57 0.02 Interest portion of gains related to special items(3) (11 ) 0.00 - 0.00 Tax impact of special(3) and other adjusting items 48 0.02 (5 ) 0.00 Adjusted net income (loss) 149 (28 ) Net income attributable to NCI (40 ) (2 ) Preferred share dividends, including taxes 25 (8 ) Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 134 $ (38 ) Weighted-average adjusted diluted number of common shares

(in thousands) 2,477,954 2,194,868 Adjusted EPS $ 0.05 $ (0.02 )

(1) Due to the adoption of IFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers. Refer to the Accounting and reporting developments section in Other in the Corporation's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for detail regarding restatements of comparative period figures. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Caution regarding non-GAAP measures above. (3) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the MD&A of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for details regarding special items.

Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Fourth quarters ended December 31 2018 2017 restated(1) Diluted EPS $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) Impact of special(2) and other adjusting items 0.03 0.07 Adjusted EPS $ 0.05 $ (0.02 )

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net loss and computation of adjusted EPS



Fiscal years ended December 31 2018 2017 (per share) (per share) restated(1) Net income (loss) $ 318 $ (525 ) Adjustments to EBIT related to special items(2) 28 $ 0.01 426 $ 0.19 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Loss on repurchase of long-term debt(2) - - 23 0.01 Loss on sale of long-term contract receivables(2) 31 0.01 - - Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 65 0.03 78 0.04 Net change in provisions arising from changes in interest rates and net loss (gain) on certain financial instruments(2) 36 0.01 95 0.04 Interest portion of gains related to special items(2) (15 ) 0.00 11 0.01 Tax impact of special(2) and other adjusting items (25 ) (0.01 ) (17 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income 438 91 Net (income) loss attributable to NCI (86 ) 31 Preferred share dividends, including taxes 4 (27 ) Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 356 $ 95 Weighted-average adjusted diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 2,501,047 2,264,722 Adjusted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.04

Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Fiscal years ended December 31 2018 2017 restated(1) Diluted EPS $ 0.09 $ (0.24 ) Impact of special(2) and other adjusting items 0.05 0.28 Adjusted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.04

Reconciliation of free cash flow usage to cash flows from operating activities Fourth quarters

ended December 31 Fiscal years

ended December 31 2018 2017 2018 2017 restated(1) restated(1) Cash flows from operating activities $ 1,289 $ 1,237 $ 597 $ 531 Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets (248 ) (365 ) (415 ) (1,317 ) Free cash flow (usage) $ 1,041 $ 872 $ 182 $ (786 )

(1) Due to the adoption of IFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers. Refer to the Accounting and reporting developments section in Other in the Corporation's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for detail regarding restatements of comparative period figures. (2) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the MD&A of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for details regarding special items.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may involve, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the Corporation's objectives, anticipations and guidance in respect of various financial and global metrics and sources of contribution thereto, targets, goals, priorities, market and strategies, financial position, market position, capabilities, competitive strengths, credit ratings, beliefs, prospects, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions; general economic and business outlook, prospects and trends of an industry; expected growth in demand for products and services; growth strategy, including in the business aircraft aftermarket business; product development, including projected design, characteristics, capacity or performance; expected or scheduled entry-into-service of products and services, orders, deliveries, testing, lead times, certifications and project execution in general; competitive position; expectations regarding working capital recovery across Transportation legacy projects; expectations regarding revenue and backlog mix; the expected impact of the legislative and regulatory environment and legal proceedings on the Corporation's business and operations; strength of capital profile and balance sheet, creditworthiness, available liquidities and capital resources, expected financial requirements and ongoing review of strategic and financial alternatives; the introduction of productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies and restructuring initiatives and anticipated costs, intended benefits and timing thereof; the expected objectives and financial targets underlying our transformation plan and the timing and progress in execution thereof, including the anticipated business transition to growth cycle and cash generation; expectations and objectives regarding debt repayments, expectations and timing regarding an opportunistic redemption of CDPQ's investment in BT Holdco; intentions and objectives for the Corporation's programs, including the focus on returning to profitability and exploration of strategic options for the CRJ Series program; the funding and liquidity of C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP); and the expected impact and intended benefits of the Corporation's partnership with Airbus and investment in CSALP and the realization of intended benefits of the Corporation's acquisition of Triumph's Global 7500 wing manufacturing operations and assets. As it relates to the strategic actions and proposed sale of the Q Series Aircraft program and Business Aircraft's flight and technical training activities (collectively, the Pending Transactions), this press release also contains forward-looking statements with respect to: the expected terms, conditions, and timing for completion thereof; the respective anticipated proceeds and use thereof and/or consideration therefor, related costs and expenses, as well as the anticipated benefits of such actions and transactions and their expected impact on the Corporation's guidance and targets; and the fact that closing of these transactions will be conditioned on certain events occurring, including the receipt of necessary regulatory approval.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "shall", "can", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "maintain" or "align", the negative of these terms, variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Corporation's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of our business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecast results set forth in forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on information currently available, there is risk that they may not be accurate. The assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release in relation to the Pending Transactions discussed herein include the following material assumptions: the satisfaction of all conditions of closing and the successful completion of such strategic actions and transactions within the anticipated timeframe, including receipt of regulatory approvals. For additional information, including with respect to the other assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, refer to the Strategic Priorities and Guidance and forward-looking statements sections for each reportable segment in the MD&A of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with general economic conditions, risks associated with our business environment (such as risks associated with "Brexit", the financial condition of the airline industry, business aircraft customers, and the rail industry; trade policy; increased competition; political instability and force majeure events or global climate change), operational risks (such as risks related to developing new products and services; development of new business and awarding of new contracts; book-to-bill ratio and order backlog; the certification and homologation of products and services; fixed-price and fixed-term commitments and production and project execution, including challenges associated with certain Transportation's legacy projects and the release of working capital therefrom; pressures on cash flows and capital expenditures based on project-cycle fluctuations and seasonality; risks associated with our ability to successfully implement and execute our strategy, transformation plan, productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies and restructuring initiatives; doing business with partners; risks associated with the Corporation's partnership with Airbus and investment in CSALP; risks associated with the Corporation's ability to continue with our funding plan of CSALP and to fund, if required, the cash shortfalls; risks associated with the Corporation's ability to successfully integrate our acquisition of Triumph's Global 7500 wing manufacturing operations and assets; inadequacy of cash planning and management and project funding; product performance warranty and casualty claim losses; regulatory and legal proceedings; environmental, health and safety risks; dependence on certain customers, contracts and suppliers; supply chain risks; human resources; reliance on information systems; reliance on and protection of intellectual property rights; reputation risks; risk management; tax matters; and adequacy of insurance coverage), financing risks (such as risks related to liquidity and access to capital markets; retirement benefit plan risk; exposure to credit risk; substantial existing debt and interest payment requirements; certain restrictive debt covenants and minimum cash levels; financing support provided for the benefit of certain customers; and reliance on government support), market risks (such as risks related to foreign currency fluctuations; changing interest rates; decreases in residual values; increases in commodity prices; and inflation rate fluctuations). For more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of the Corporation's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. With respect to the Pending Transactions discussed herein specifically, certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure to receive or delay in receiving regulatory approvals, or otherwise satisfy the conditions to the completion of such strategic actions and transactions or delay in completing and uncertainty regarding the length of time required to complete such strategic actions and transactions, and the funds and benefits thereof not being available to Bombardier in the time frame anticipated or at all; alternate sources of funding that would be used to replace the anticipated proceeds and savings from such strategic actions and transactions, as the case may be, may not be available when needed, or on desirable terms. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that any of the Pending Transactions will occur or that the anticipated benefits will be realized in their entirety, in part or at all. There can also be no assurance as to the completion, the form, or the timing of any BT Holdco buy-back.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Corporation's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein reflect management's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after such date. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention, and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

GLOBAL 5500, GLOBAL 6500, GLOBAL 8000 AND CRJ550 AIRCRAFT DISCLAIMER

