Symphony Talent: SYMPHONY TALENT REDEFINES THE CANDIDATE AND RECRUITER EXPERIENCE FOR THEIR WORKDAY CLIENTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2019, a leading talent marketing solutions provider, today announced the initial resultsof its seamless integration with Workday Recruit ATS to transform the entire candidate and recruiter experience for their clients.



Symphony Talent's integration with Workday creates a candidate experience similar to a shopping experience on Amazon, leveraging secure communication between their talent marketing technology and the client's Applicant Tracking System.



About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is redefining how brands and talent connect by applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices to talent marketing. Symphony Talent is the only talent marketing solutions provider that combines award-winning creative (Hodes) and marketing technology (XCloud) to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili's, Advantage EZ Rent-A-Car, UCLA Health, Sky, Unilever and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their employer branding and talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.



