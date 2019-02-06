Berlin (ots) -



Attendees of Europe's No.1 internet conference to get stress-free, premium travel experiences to go with their extensive networking opportunities



Today TravelPerk (https://www.travelperk.com), the leading business travel booking and management platform, and NOAH Conference (https://www.noah-conference.com), Europe's top conference for Internet companies and investors, announced a partnership that will make TravelPerk the official travel supplier for the 7,000 attendees visiting the NOAH conferences in Berlin, London, Tel Aviv, and Zurich.



After successfully bringing a next-generation travel experience to everyone attending the recent NOAH conference in London, the partners are delighted to extend the offer to everyone traveling to NOAH's four conferences in 2019. With over a decade's experience providing amazing networking platforms for the brightest minds in tech, NOAH knows that hotels are the hub of great networking at events. And that's why they've chosen to make it easy for everyone going to a NOAH event to stay in the same place. All attendees also will benefit from exclusive rates for hotels, flights and transportation, as well as TravelPerk's world-class 24/7 personal support. Exclusive guests and speakers will enjoy premium support, concierge services, and other perks.



"We already moved all of our own corporate travel to TravelPerk and are huge fans. With business travel being a $1.3 trillion market ready to be disrupted, TravelPerk is the fastest growing Software as a Service (SaaS) company in Europe right now. I would love our attendees to benefit from their great service" says Marco Rodzynek, founder of NOAH Advisors and the initiator of the NOAH conferences. "NOAH attracts the top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and investors of Europe, and with this partnership we are ensuring they get the stress-free, premium travel experience they deserve. Business travel is yet to get disrupted through a nimble online product offering. TravelPerk is best positioned to be tomorrow's leader in this huge market."



"NOAH is one of the leading events for any entrepreneur. It has given us a platform to grow our company - last year we pitched at the NOAH Conference Berlin, this year we were hosted there by Marco on the main stage after two funding rounds totalling almost $65 million and growth of 700% YoY. Now it is exciting to be partnering with them in upgrading the conference experience with our premium business travel solution", comments Avi Meir, CEO of TravelPerk.



About TravelPerk



TravelPerk is a next-generation travel booking and management platform pioneering the future of corporate travel. TravelPerk offers the world's largest travel inventory alongside powerful management features and 24/7 customer support, allowing companies of any size to effortlessly manage the entire process in one single place. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, 'consumer-level' design and a revolutionary business model that is 100% free, the company is transforming the business travel experience for both travelers and administrators worldwide. Backed by world-class VCs Target Global, Felix Capital, Spark Capital, Sunstone, LocalGlobe, and Amplo - investors in some of the most disruptive companies in tech including Slack, Trello, Twitter, Farfetch, Deliveroo and Delivery Hero - TravelPerk is now poised to reinvent business travel with an end-to-end solution that just works.



About NOAH Advisors



NOAH Advisors is a leading independent European corporate finance boutique providing tailored advice to late-stage digital companies. The team typically focuses on control secondary transactions and major capital raisings valued between EUR100 million to EUR5 billion. NOAH Advisors combines bulge bracket investment banking skills, unparalleled access to investors around the globe and unique insight into digital business models - having successfully completed many high-profile transactions including 10Bis, Facile, FlixBus, Fotolia, KäuferPortal, Parship, Softonic, Trovit and Yad2 to name a few.



Since 2009, the company also hosts the NOAH Conferences in Berlin, London and Tel Aviv, Europe's leading business events for the digital ecosystem. With a strong focus on decision makers, the conference provides an ideal physical marketplace for participants to network with other senior executives, establish new business relationships and explore the latest proven concepts. Over 7,000 attendees join the NOAH events per year and the team has been delighted to host over 70 digital unicorns on stage in recent years, more than at any other conference.



