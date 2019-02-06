The following information is based on a press release from Neste Corporation (Neste) published on February 6, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of Neste has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 2, 2019 approves a bonus issue whereby every one (1) share held entitles to two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The scheduled Ex-date is April 3, 2019. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of forwards in Neste (NESTE). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=707663