ASSYSTEM: 2018 consolidated revenue: up 12.4% to €444.1 million

2018 consolidated revenue: up 12.4% to €444.1 million

Like-for-like growth: 6.8%

Strong increase for Nuclear activities: 22.1% (17.2% like for like)

Upswing for ET&I in the second half and stabilisation of Staffing revenue over the full year

Paris, 6 February 2019, 5.35 p.m. (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, today released its consolidated revenue figures for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2018 consolidated revenue

and year-on-year changes (unaudited)

In millions of euros 2017 2018 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like

year-on-year change* Group 395.2 444.1 +12.4% +6.8% Energy & Infrastructure 341.3 391.3 +14.7% +7.5% Staffing 45.1 44.2 -2.1% +2.4% Other 8.8 8.6 - -

* Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

Assystem's consolidated revenue rose by 12.4% in 2018, breaking down as 6.8% in like-for-like growth, a 7.1% increase due to changes in the scope of consolidation and a 1.5% negative currency effect.

Revenue growth for the fourth quarter came in at 18.9% (13.0% in like-for-like growth, a 6.9% favourable impact from changes in the scope of consolidation and a 1.0% negative currency effect), continuing the steep upward trajectory seen in the third quarter. As expected, overall like-for-like revenue growth for the second half of 2018 was very robust (representing 12.9% compared with second-half 2017).

ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

Revenue generated by the Energy & Infrastructure division advanced 14.7% to €391.3 million in 2018. Like-for-like growth was 7.5%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a positive 8.3% impact and the currency effect was a negative 1.1%. In the fourth quarter, the division's revenue was up 21.7% (15.2% in like-for-like growth, a positive 7.9% from changes in the scope of consolidation and a 1.4% negative currency effect).

Revenue from Nuclear activities jumped 22.1% to €251.0 million, with 17.2% like-for-like growth, a 6.3% positive impact from changes in the scope of consolidation and a 1.4% negative currency effect. In the fourth quarter, growth came to 24.7% (21.1% like for like, 5.4% from changes in the scope of consolidation and a 1.8% negative currency effect), led by business in France, the Middle East and Turkey.

At €140.3 million, Energy Transition & Infrastructures (ET&I) revenue rose 3.3% year on year (reflecting a 7.5% like-for-like decline, an 11.4% favourable impact from changes in the scope of consolidation and a negative 0.6% currency effect). In the fourth quarter, overall growth was 16.8%, with a like-for-like increase of 4.7%. For the second half of 2018, ET&I's revenue was up 4.2% on second-half 2017 like-for-like, marking a clear upswing compared with the first half of 2018. This period-on-period improvement notably stemmed from Radicon's Building Infrastructure activities and the Life Sciences business.

STAFFING

Revenue for the Staffing division totalled €44.2 million in 2018, representing a 2.4% year-on-year increase at constant exchange rates. The division's Industry activities contributed half of its 2018 revenue figure, with their growth offsetting the downturn for Oil & Gas activities. The currency effect on Staffing's reported revenue was a negative 4.5% for the year as the majority of its revenue is generated in US dollars and currencies pegged to the US dollar. In the fourth quarter, revenue rose 2.5%, including a positive currency effect due to the upswing in the USD/EUR exchange rate in the latter part of 2018.

HEADCOUNT

Assystem had 5,608 employees at 31 December 2018, compared with 4,833 at end-December 2017.

EXPLEO GROUP

Expleo Group (formerly Assystem Technologies Groupe) - in which Assystem holds a 38.2% stake - posted revenue of €1,042.5 million for 2018, versus €673.6 million in 2017. This represents total year-on-year growth of 54.8%, breaking down as 7.7% in like-for-like growth, a 47.5% positive impact from changes in the scope of consolidation (chiefly due to the consolidation of SQS's revenue since February 2018) and a -0.5% negative currency effect.



FULL-year EBITA AND FREE CASH FLOW targets FOR 2018

The Group is standing by its previously announced EBITA and free cash flow targets for full-year 2018.

2019 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

18 March: Full-year 2018 results - Presentation meeting on 19 March 2019 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)

29 April: First-quarter 2019 revenue

16 May: Annual General Meeting

30 July: First-half 2019 revenue

9 September: First-half 2019 results - Presentation meeting on 10 September 2019 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)

30 October: Third-quarter 2019 revenue

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com (http://www.assystem.com)

BREAKDOWN OF 2018 REVENUE BY QUARTER AND YEAR-ON-YEAR CHANGES

In millions of euros Q1 2017 Q1 2018 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change* Group 103.1 107.9 +4.6% +0.1% Energy & Infrastructure 88.4 94.5 +6.8% -0.4% Staffing 12.2 11.1 -9.4% +2.4% Other 2.5 2.3 - -



In millions of euros Q2 2017 Q2 2018 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change* Group 101.4 108.2 +6.8% +1.5% Energy & Infrastructure 87.1 94.6 +8.7% +1.5% Staffing 12.1 11.2 -7.0% +0.6% Other 2.2 2.4 - -

In millions of euros Q3 2017 Q3 2018 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change* Group 88.9 106.9 +20.3% +13.4% Energy & Infrastructure 77.1 94.2 +22.2% +14.5% Staffing 10.1 10.9 +7.9% +6.2% Other 1.7 1.8 - -

In millions of euros Q4 2017 Q4 2018 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change * Group 101.8 121.1 +18.9% +13.0% Energy & Infrastructure 88.8 108.1 +21.7% +15.2% Staffing 10.7 11.0 +2.5% +0.9% Other 2.3 2.0 - -

* Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

