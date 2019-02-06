A renowned market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive pricing engagement for a retail industry. The study highlights how the client was able to optimize their campaigns and pricing strategies according to the needs of the rising global competition to gain a competitive edge over their competitors.

Pricing is an integral part of any business and performs a crucial role in influencing the long-term success of any business. It is one of the most significant factors that affect the purchasing decisions of consumers and determines their association with the organization. This makes it mandatory for companies to opt for strategies that can keep pace with the global competition. A competitive pricing strategy helps businesses to gauge strategic price points and make the best use of them.

The business challengeThe client is a leading retail company, with a workforce of 15,000. The firm serves its customer's requirements in 20 countries worldwide. With new technologies, intensifying competition, increased demand for transparency within the marketplace, and competitor advances in pricing practices, a major retail company needed to modify their pricing strategies to stay competitive. They sought to gain an informed perspective through intensive competitive pricing strategies on identifying competitors' pricing strategies and their customers' spending patterns and expectations.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "An effective competitive pricing strategy helps businesses to perform a comparative analysis of their global competitors and avoid revenue losses."

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to thoroughly control the competition by avoiding loss of customers and market shares. Continuous monitoring of price fluctuations helped them to respond to price changes and prevented loss of market share. With the help of competitive pricing analysis, the client was able to decide when to increase or decrease prices to increase their overall profits. This subsequently helped them to avoid the trial and error costs of the price-setting process.

Infiniti Research's competitive pricing strategies helped the client to:

Optimize their marketing campaigns and pricing strategies to avoid revenue loss

Gain top position in the global retail market

Infiniti Research's competitive pricing analysis offered predictive insights on:

Setting unique prices for their products compared to their competitors

Enhancing customer satisfaction and customer retention levels

