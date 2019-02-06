Sales of products and services down 62% in 2018, to €682 thousand

Revenue from activity of €2.4 million in 2018

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for February 15, 2019 to approve a refinancing operation to restore financial visibility and secure

its development

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV) (Paris:GV), a company specialized in the development of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), today announced its revenue and cash position1 at December 31, 2018.

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2018

Full year Fourth quarter In thousands of euros IFRS 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue from Quest Diagnostics R&D 431 364 75 139 Sales of products and services 682 1,778 27 674 of which: life sciences research (LSR) 492 1,148 7 397 of which: in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) 190 629 20 277 Total revenue from sales 1,113 2,141 102 812 Other revenue 1,270 1,471 140 586 Total revenue from activity 2,384 3,612 242 1,398

Sales of products and services were down 96% to €27 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018, from €674 thousand in the same quarter of 2017, as a result of:

the €225 thousand negative impact associated with the cancellation of a platform sale in June 2017 related to the termination of the distribution contract with Chinese distributor APG.

the absence of platform sales over the period.

Sales of products and services during the 2018 financial year were thus down 62% to €682 thousand. Restated for the sale of 5 platforms in 2017 and the negative impact of the cancellation of the APG sale, sales of products and services recorded growth of +14% in 2018, reflecting a solid demand from existing clients, the development of sales of instruments and consumables on the LSR market and the strong appeal of the services offer deployed among industrial and academic clients.

2018 sales of products and services included:

€492 thousand generated on the LSR market. Restated for the negative effect of the cancellation of the APG sale and the sale of 3 platforms in 2017, sales of products and services on this segment recorded growth of +26%, reflecting the strong appeal of the services offer deployed among industrial clients, notably in the field of DNA replication and quality control for the gene editing industry.

€190 thousand generated on the IVD market, exclusively from sales of the FSHD test in France and China by the Company's partner, AmCare, and royalties paid by Quest Diagnostics, which markets this test in the United States. The 57% decrease was due to the absence of FiberVision platform sales during the year, whereas two platforms were sold in 2017.

Total revenue from activity was €2,384 thousand (-34%), including R&D revenue from Quest Diagnostics of €431 thousand (+19%), corresponding to the payment of the second milestone of the SMA project, and other revenue of €1,270 thousand, corresponding to tax credits (research tax credit, innovation tax credit, competitiveness and employment tax credit) and R&D subsidies.

Financial structure at December 31, 2018

Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents of €3.2 million at December 31, 2018 versus €1.7 million at September 30, 2018. This figure includes €2.5 million from the drawdown of the last 3 tranches of the current OCABSA financing program during fourth quarter of 2018 and €0.3 million via an interest-free loan from Quest Diagnostics maturing on March 31, 2019, secured by a pledge of certain patents. This cash position shows a net cash burn of €1.3 million over the period.

Given its business plan, which includes a restructuring and a strategic refocusing drive, the Company believes there are uncertainties regarding its financial visibility between now and the second quarter of 2019.

To cover its working capital requirements, the Company is inviting its shareholders, convened at an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on February 15, 2019 (see the press release of January 11, 2019), to approve one or more capital increases in favor of Winance through the issuance of ordinary shares with share subscription warrants attached for a total of €5 million and also approve a capital increase subscribed by Vesalius Biocapital through the issuance of ordinary shares with share subscription warrants attached for a total of €250 thousand.

The implementation of this financing would enable Genomic Vision to extend its financial visibility through to mid-2020 and to pursue its development strategy on the LSR and IVD markets, notably through industrial partnerships and high-value-added projects.

Upcoming financial publications and events*

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting: Friday, February 15, 2019 (or, if necessary, on the 2nd call on March 4, 2019) 2018 annual results: Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Q1 2019 revenue: Thursday, May 2, 2019 Shareholders' Meeting: Thursday, June 20, 2019 H1 2019 results: Friday, July 26, 2019 Q3 2019 revenue: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

* Press releases are published before the Euronext market opens.

1 Unaudited data.

