Lubrizol LifeSciences to Showcase New Medical Device Applications Lab at MDM West 2019

Lubrizol LifeSciences to Showcase New Medical

Device Applications Lab at MD&M West 2019

CLEVELAND, February 5, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its LifeSciences business will feature a new medical device applications lab. LifeSciences has invested significantly to expand its global development and manufacturing facilities, and the latest investment is a new state-of-the-art medical device applications lab in Brecksville, Ohio. This lab features applications testing, small-scale compounding as well as injection molding for long-term implantables. The 1,800-square foot facility will also focus on accelerated R&D, from polymers to device scale up and testing in a short period of time.

The medical device applications lab is yet another substantial piece of LifeSciences' full-service capabilities. These capabilities and more will be on display at the MD&M West Exposition (Booth #2401), February 5-7. Lubrizol LifeSciences is a preferred medical device development partner, helping customers from concept to commercialization by offering polymer customization, drug-eluting device development and contract manufacturing services. At MD&M, LifeSciences will also highlight a strong presence in the interventional catheter, long-term implant and drug-eluting device markets. In addition, LifeSciences will unveil new dexamethasone-loaded polymers designed to minimize inflammation and help ensure the success of implantable medical devices.

"The new applications lab is another commitment to healthcare companies looking for a full-service development partner. We continue to invest in the right areas to provide valuable offerings where our customers are experiencing the most growth," states Uwe Winzen, general manager, Lubrizol LifeSciences. "When customers partner with Lubrizol LifeSciences, they benefit from working with us at every stage in their development process."

Offering more than 90 years of science and technology experience, Lubrizol is uniquely structured to partner with medical device manufacturers by providing proactive innovation, speed to market, and expertise for the most demanding projects. From materials to development and manufacturing, or anything in between - Lubrizol LifeSciences is equipped to support the needs of customers worldwide.





About Lubrizol LifeSciences

Lubrizol LifeSciences is a preferred Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner for complex pharmaceuticals and high-end medical devices providing differentiated polymers and excipients, along with state-of-the-art design, development and manufacturing services to the healthcare industry.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Ben Patti

(216) 447-5827

30TBenjamin.patti@lubrizol.com (mailto:Benjamin.patti@lubrizol.com)30T

30Twww.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences (http://www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences)30T

