QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics Announces the Publication of Two Scientific Articles Confirming the Efficacy of Firibastat for Heart Failure

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces the publication of two new scientific articles on the efficacy of firibastat in Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology and Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology. Firibastat is the first central acting aminopeptidase A inhibitor (BAPAI) to be studied in preclinical experimental models of heart failure. These new publications come as the company launches QUORUM, a Phase IIb study evaluating the safety and efficacy of firibastat compared to ramipril in patients following acute myocardial infarction.

1. The article entitled "Specific Inhibition of Brain Angiotensin III Formation as a New Strategy for Prevention of Heart Failure After Myocardial Infarction" published by the Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology presents the results of a study conducted at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute in collaboration with the laboratory directed by Pr. Frans Leenen and the INSERM laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France. It examined the effects of firibastat in rats after myocardial infarction (DOI: 10.1097/FJC.0000000000000638).

This study demonstrated that repeated oral administration of firibastat reduced cardiac dysfunction after myocardial infarction as effectively as losartan, an angiotensin II receptor type1 antagonist chosen as a reference treatment. However, unlike losartan, it did not induce hypotension or increase the risk of degrading renal function.

2. The article entitled "Brain renin-angiotensin system blockade with orally active aminopeptidase A inhibitor prevents cardiac dysfunction after myocardial infarction in mice" published by the Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology presents the results of a study conducted in collaboration with the INSERM laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. The work examined the effects of chronic oral treatment with firibastat in mice after myocardial infarction. (DOI: 10.1016/j.yjmcc.2018.12.008).

The study showed that firibastat administered orally for four or eight weeks to mice within 48 hours after myocardial infarction is at least as effective as enalapril, an angiotensin I converting enzyme inhibitor that is clinically approved for preventing and treating symptomatic heart failure. Firibastat treatment prevents cardiac dysfunction by normalizing brain aminopeptidase A hyperactivity and attenuates cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis observed after a myocardial infarction.

"We are pleased to see the promising results observed in our preclinical trials of firibastat in heart failure confirmed by our peers," said Fabrice Balavoine, VP of Research and Development. "Firibastat and central acting aminopeptidase A inhibitors constitute a new class of brain renin-angiotensin system blockers potentially capable of improving prevention and treatment of heart failure after myocardial infarction. The recent publications of firibastat's efficacy in these high-quality journals is very encouraging for this class of therapeutics and the Company as we advance this candidate through the QUORUM Phase IIb study."

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

