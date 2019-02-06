ANTALIS: Antalis announces unaudited estimated operating results for FY 2018 in line with its objectives

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 6 February 2019

Antalis announces unaudited estimated operating results for FY 2018

in line with its objectives

Antalis announces its unaudited operating results for FY 2018 as prepared by the management of the company. At constant scope and exchange rates and compared to FY 2017, its estimated sales should stand at €2,310 million, down 1.0% (-2.8% sales as reported) and its estimated EBITDA at €74 million, representing a 3.2% EBITDA margin, in line with its objectives for FY 2018.

These operating performances highlight Antalis' resilience in the context of a sharp volume decrease in the European Papers distribution market due to selling price increases driven by soaring paper pulp prices. They also reflect the increasing contribution of Packaging and Visual Communication to the Group's gross margin, which should represent approximately 37% in 2018.

In view of the announcement made by Sequana, its controlling shareholder, regarding the decision handed down by the Court of Appeal in London in the litigation between Sequana and British American Tobacco (BAT), Antalis reminds that this decision has no impact on Antalis, which is not a party to this litigation.

In agreement with Sequana, the board of directors of Antalis has taken the decision to commission an investment bank to set up a new shareholding structure in the coming months in the interests of the company, which will enable it to ensure its development and to implement its strategic plan.

Antalis will publish its annual results on 29 March 2019 before the opening of the stock exchange.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2017, the Group reported sales of €2.4 billion and employed 5,500 people serving approximately 140,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 123 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 13,500 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.5 million tons of paper in 2017.



