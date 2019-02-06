ANTALIS: Antalis announces unaudited estimated operating results for FY 2018 in line with its objectives

Press release
Boulogne-Billancourt, 6 February 2019
Antalis announces unaudited estimated operating results for FY 2018
in line with its objectives
Antalis announces its unaudited operating results for FY 2018 as prepared by the management of the company. At constant scope and exchange rates and compared to FY 2017, its estimated sales should stand at €2,310 million, down 1.0% (-2.8% sales as reported) and its estimated EBITDA at €74 million, representing a 3.2% EBITDA margin, in line with its objectives for FY 2018.
These operating performances highlight Antalis' resilience in the context of a sharp volume decrease in the European Papers distribution market due to selling price increases driven by soaring paper pulp prices. They also reflect the increasing contribution of Packaging and Visual Communication to the Group's gross margin, which should represent approximately 37% in 2018.
In view of the announcement made by Sequana, its controlling shareholder, regarding the decision handed down by the Court of Appeal in London in the litigation between Sequana and British American Tobacco (BAT), Antalis reminds that this decision has no impact on Antalis, which is not a party to this litigation.
In agreement with Sequana, the board of directors of Antalis has taken the decision to commission an investment bank to set up a new shareholding structure in the coming months in the interests of the company, which will enable it to ensure its development and to implement its strategic plan.
Antalis will publish its annual results on 29 March 2019 before the opening of the stock exchange.
