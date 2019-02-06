The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Announces Completion of Two Feature Films

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation. (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF), ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that two feature films, "Moose' and "Disturbing the Peace', both produced by Wonderfilm Co-Founder and Producer, Daniel Grodnik, are ready for release during the second quarter of 2019.

The production budgets for "Moose' and "Disturbing the Peace' were $6.6 million & $3.3 million CAD respectively. Both movies commenced principal photography during the second quarter of 2018, resulting in the successful execution of delivering high quality films, on time and under budget; a trademark of Wonderfilm.

Feature trailers for each film are available at www.wonderfilm.com under the "featured productions" section.

"We hit the ground running in 2018 with these productions and have many more exciting star-studded films slated for 2019 and beyond," said CEO, Kirk Shaw. "With only a few months of 2018 in the books we remain committed to completing a production slate close to $90M this year. "My fellow producers and I are looking forward to providing quality content and helping Wonderfilm grow into a global company."

About the Movies

'Moose', Wonderfilm's second feature film announced after 'Primal', see news release dated April 5, 2018, stars Academy Award nominee, John Travolta, alongside Devon Sawa and Ana Golja, and was directed by Fred Durst, lead singer and front man of 'Limp Bizkit'. Set on the grimy streets of Hollywood, Moose is the story of a hyper, celebrity-obsessed man-child (Travolta) who feels slighted by his favorite movie star (Sawa) at an autograph convention and embarks on an unhinged quest to get a response from the actor - leading to a home invasion and a very long night that changes both men irreparably. John Travolta (Moose) Devon Sawa (Hunter Dunbar) and Ana Golja (Leah) team up in this violent, pitch black look at culture's obsession with fame, and the social contract between celebrities and their fans in the age of social media. Worldwide distribution rights were purchased by the foreign sales company, Ambi Group.

'Disturbing the Peace' is Wonderfilm's third announced film, see news release dated May 10, 2018, which stars Guy Pearce as marshal whose small town is invaded by a gang of outlaw bikers' intent on robbing the town bank and an armored car. The marshal, an ex-Texas Ranger who hasn't carried a gun for 10 years because of a shooting that went bad, is forced to pick up a gun again to protect his town.

About Daniel Grodnik (Co-founder & Producer)

Mr. Grodnik is an American film producer and the former chairman and CEO of The National Lampoon. When the time permits, Mr. Grodnik is an Adjunct Professor at Chapman University in graduate film studies and annually grades the master's thesis in producing at his alma mater, the University of Southern California. Mr. Grodnik has been a driving force in the film business for the past thirty years. He's financed and produced close to 60 movies including the critically acclaimed American drama, 'Bobby', for which Mr. Grodnik was nominated for a "'Golden Globe' for Best Picture. Mr. Grodnik continues to be one of Hollywood's most active producers.

About Kirk Shaw (Co-founder, CEO & Producer)

Over his 30-year career, Kirk's producer credits exceed 230 movies and six series making him Hollywood's second most prolific film producer in history. Best known for his business and financing prowess, Kirk has contributed his talents to both U.S. television series and feature films, including the Oscar winning, "The Hurt Locker." Kirk's worked with all major studios, plus many notable "A" list stars such as Charlize Theron, John Travolta, Woody Harrelson, Kim Basinger, John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Nicolas Cage, Thomas Jane and Cuba Gooding Jr. Among his many past successes, is the creation of Canada's largest production company, Insight Film Studios, which in 2007 and 08 did $100 million consolidated revenue each year. To jump-start Wonderfilm's production acquisitions and library exploitation, Kirk vended 46 completed movies into Wonderfilm.

As CEO of Wonderfilm, Kirk remains on the cutting edge of industry trends, actively shaping Wonderfilm's financing and production packaging to meet the demands of a fast-changing industry.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions are held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "target," "anticipate," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "projects," "seek," "will," "may" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm's control and Wonderfilm's actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors.

Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further details, please see the Company's documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com .

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Kirk Shaw

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation,

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 638-4890

Email: info@wonderfilm.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

Telephone: 905-5107636

Email: psingh@thesiscapital.ca

SOURCE: The Wonderfilm Media Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534643/Wonderfilm-Announces-Completion-of-Two-Feature-Films