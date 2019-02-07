Environmental activities recognized for third consecutive year

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), a global-disclosure system that encourages companies and cities to responsibly manage their environmental impacts, has named Mitsubishi Electric as top rankings for outstanding climate-management practices that the company deploys in its supply chain program. This is Mitsubishi Electric's third consecutive year to be included in the CDP's Supplier Engagement leader board.

Rankings are based on questionnaires sent to suppliers in the supply chains of CDP member companies.

The CDP announced in January that Mitsubishi Electric had been named to the CDP Climate 2018 A List and the CDP Water 2018 A List, both for the third consecutive year, recognizing the company's outstanding efforts to mitigate climate change and protect water resources, respectively.

Under the company's Environmental Vision 2021 plan focused on realizing low-carbon societies, recycling-based societies and increased respect for biodiversity, Mitsubishi Electric is strengthening its environmental-management foundations and promoting environmental initiatives to become a "global, leading green company." Mitsubishi Electric also has a long-term environmental vision for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) over the next 10 to 30 years. Furthermore, the company contributes to enhanced prosperity by supporting the realization of sustainable societies and safe, reliable and comfortable lifestyles, including by minimizing the environmental impacts of global production, related value chains and public infrastructure.

CDP is a not-for-profit organization working to enhance global disclosure. CDP distributes environmental questionnaires on topics such as climate change, water security, forests, supply chains and cities to companies and municipalities and then evaluates their responses in order to help investors make informed decisions.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005270/en/

Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Corporate Environmental Sustainability Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/company/environment/form.html

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/