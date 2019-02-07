INTOSOL Holdings Plc - Dual Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

INTOSOL Holdings Plc / Ticker: INTO / Index: LSE / Sector: Travel & Leisure

7 February 2019

INTOSOL Holdings Plc ('INTOSOL' or the 'Company')

Dual Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

INTOSOL Holdings Plc, the award-winning international luxury travel company, is pleased to announce that in response to strong investor demand, the Company's shares have today commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ('FSE'). As a result, shares in INTOSOL have been admitted to trading on the exchange under the symbol 5IH. The entire issued ordinary share capital will continue to trade on The London Stock Exchange under the symbol INTO.

Given that the Company's core operations are located in Europe, the Board believes that a Frankfurt listing will benefit existing shareholders by making the Company's shares more accessible to European investors.

**ENDS**

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company's website www.intosolholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius

Executive Chairman INTOSOL Holdings Plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charles Goodfellow / Martin Lampshire

(Corporate Broker) Peterhouse Corporate Finance Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9791 Juliet Earl / Gaby Jenner

(Financial PR) St Brides Partners Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

INTOSOL Holdings PLC is a London listed international luxury travel company that merges private travel design with hotel management and property ownership to provide bespoke, high-end global travel experiences across the world. Its profitable private design business which blends personal contact with proprietary technology, VIRTOSOL, already services a growing client base of over 15,000 and the Company is focussed on further expansion into English-speaking markets. To increase margin and asset backing, it is building its SOUL Private Collection of leased and owned boutique properties. In line with this, it is in the process of purchasing and developing a number of sites in South Africa including Oceans Wilderness, a luxury nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route and a commercial safari lodge in the renowned Leadwood Big Game Estate, one of the premier places to see the Big 5.

The luxury travel market continues to grow and tends to be immune to economic fluctuations, with high-end customers favouring bespoke and exclusive experiences regardless of the greater economic climate. INTOSOL is ideally positioned to capitalise on this trend and execute its growth strategy to become a leading bespoke travel company with an international client base, a global experience portfolio and a range of high-end properties across the world providing high margin revenue and asset backing.