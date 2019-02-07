Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Positive Like-For-Like Sales and Almost 10% Sales Growth in 4Q 2018 07-Feb-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | February 07, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Positive Like-For-Like Sales and Almost 10% Sales Growth in 4Q 2018 Krasnodar, Russia (7 February, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces its unaudited 4Q and FY 2018 results prepared in accordance with IFRS1. Revenue increased by 9.7% from 302 billion RUR in 4Q 2017 to 332 billion RUR in 4Q 2018 on the back of significant LFL sales improvement to 0.6% compared to -2.0% in the previous quarter. This was the first quarter in 2 years with positive LFL sales as a result of improved CVP, changes in category management and increased availability on the shelf. LFL sales growth in the key format turned positive to 0.3% as average ticket growth outweighed still negative traffic. This was mainly driven by sound positive assortment mix and inflation. The best performance was demonstrated by "Magnit Cosmetic" stores - LFL sales growth reached 6.5% in 4Q 2018 on the back of 4.9% LFL average ticket growth and 1.5% traffic growth. Magnit supermarkets' LFL sales growth remained negative although improved from -1.6% in 3Q 2018 to -0.7% in 4Q. During 2018 Magnit added (net) 2,049 stores (1,302 convenience stores, 731 drogerie stores and 16 supermarkets). The total store base as of December 31, 2018 reached 18,399 stores. Addition of selling space in 2018 was 669 thousand sq. m. compared to 687 thousand sq. m. in 2017. The new CVP for the convenience format has been finalized and new stores will be opened under this new CVP with improved layout. The quality of new store openings has improved which supported sales density growth. We have redesigned 462 stores in 4Q 2018. As a result, we fulfilled the guidance for the year 2018. EBITDA in 4Q 2018 increased by 4.3% y-o-y on the back of EBITDA margin of 7.0%. EBITDA result was driven by the gross profit dynamics, increase of the lease expense due to the higher share of leased stores. Negative impact was partially offset by the improvement of payroll expenses through productivity increase in stores and energy consumption measures resulting in utilities costs reduction. Net Income in 4Q 2018 increased by 7.1% from 7.9 billion RUB in 4Q 2017 to 8.4 billion RUB in 4Q 2018. EBITDA margin contraction was almost neutralized due to improvement of interest expenses as a result of improvements of terms in the debt portfolio. Net Income Margin in 4Q 2018 was 2.5%. Olga Naumova, Magnit's Chief Executive Officer, commented: ********************************************************** "We are proud to report positive like-for-like sales growth in the 4th quarter for the first time in 2 years. We are delighted that customers have reacted fast to the transformation we started six months ago, helping to grow sales almost 10% in the 4th quarter. With these positive trends and our completed management team we feel very confident about 2019". 4Q 2018 Monthly Operating Metrics: October Y-o-Y, November Y-o-Y, December Y-o-Y, % % % New Store 243 n/a 335 n/a 379 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 133 n/a 219 n/a 262 n/a stores Supermarkets2 2 n/a 0 n/a 8 n/a Drogerie 108 n/a 116 n/a 109 n/a Stores Number of 17,685 n/a 18,020 n/a 18 399 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 12,946 n/a 13,165 n/a 13 427 n/a stores Supermarkets 459 n/a 459 n/a 467 n/a Drogerie 4,280 n/a 4,396 n/a 4,505 n/a Stores New Selling 79 n/a 114 n/a 139 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 51 n/a 85 n/a 104 n/a stores Supermarkets 2 n/a 0 n/a 9 n/a Drogerie 26 n/a 29 n/a 26 n/a Stores Total Selling 6,171 9.4% 6,285 10.5% 6,424 11.6% Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 4,255 9.2% 4,340 10.7% 4,444 12.3% stores Supermarkets 933 2.5% 933 2.1% 942 1.2% Drogerie 982 17.4% 1,011 18.6% 1,038 19.8% Stores Number of 369 8.8% 355 5.1% 389 3.6% Customers, million Convenience 312 8.6% 301 4.8% 323 3.5% stores Supermarkets 33 4.6% 32 3.9% 36 (2.1)% Drogerie 24 16.9% 23 11.5% 29 13.9% Stores Retail 99,823 9.4% 100,828 9.8% 126,206 8.7% Sales3, million RUR Convenience 75,498 9.9% 76,678 10.1% 92,347 10.0% stores Supermarkets 16,580 2.7% 16,759 6.0% 22,887 (0.9)% Drogerie 7,745 20.4% 7,391 16.0% 10,972 21.6% Stores 4Q and 12M 2018 Key Operating Metrics: 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 Y-o-Y, % 12M 2018 12M 2017 Y-o-Y, % New Store 957 653 n/a 2,049 2,291 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 614 382 n/a 1,302 1,604 n/a stores Supermarkets 10 19 n/a 16 20 n/a Drogerie 333 252 n/a 731 667 n/a Stores Number of 18,399 16,350 n/a 18,399 16,350 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 13,427 12,125 n/a 13,427 12,125 n/a stores Supermarkets 467 451 n/a 467 451 n/a Drogerie 4,505 3,774 n/a 4,505 3,774 n/a Stores New Selling 332 192 n/a 669 687 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 239 117 n/a 486 506 n/a stores Supermarkets 11 28 n/a 11 34 n/a Drogerie 81 47 n/a 171 147 n/a Stores Total 6,424 5,755 11.6% 6,424 5,755 11.6% Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 4,444 3,958 12.3% 4,444 3,958 12.3% stores Supermarkets 942 931 1.2% 942 931 1.2% Drogerie 1,038 866 19.8% 1,038 866 19.8% Stores Number of 1,113 1,052 5.8% 4,370 4,040 8.2% Customers, million Convenience 935 886 5.6% 3,690 3,404 8.4% stores Supermarkets 101 99 1.9% 395 383 3.1% Drogerie 77 67 14.1% 285 254 12.2% Stores LFL Results: ************ 4Q 2018 - 4Q 20174 Formats Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience stores 3.9% (3.5%) 0.3% Supermarkets 1.1% (1.8%) (0.7%) Drogerie Stores 4.9% 1.5% 6.5% Total 3.7% (3.0%) 0.6% 12? 2018 - 12? 20174 Formats Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience stores 0.0% (2.8%) (2.8%) Supermarkets (2.0%) (1.3%) (3.3%) Drogerie Stores 4.1% (1.1%) 3.0% Total 0.1% (2.6%) (2.5%) 4Q and 12M 2018 Key Financial Results, million RUR ************************************************** 4Q 4Q 2017 Growth Rate 12M 2018 12M Growth 2018 2017 Rate Net sales 331,64 302,329 9.7% 1,237,01 1,143, 8.2% 1 5 314 Convenience 244,52 222,320 10.0% 917,853 846,11 8.5% stores 3 3 Supermarkets 56,226 55,044 2.1% 207,434 206,21 0.6% 4 Drogerie 26,108 21,830 19.6% 91,563 78,786 16.2% Stores Wholesale 4,784 3,135 52.6% 20,164 12,201 65.3% Gross Profit5 78,654 72,853 8.0% 296,457 289,49 2.4% 8 Gross Margin, 23.7% 24.1% n/a 24.0% 25.3% n/a % EBITDAR 36,141 33,923 6.5% 141,036 136,96 3.0% 7 EBITDAR 10.9% 11.2% n/a 11.4% 12.0% n/a Margin, % EBITDA6 23,219 22,253 4.3% 89,827 91,644 (2.0%) Adjusted 23,219 22,253 4.3% 91,326 91,644 (0.3%) EBITDA EBITDA 7.0% 7.4% n/a 7.3% 8.0% n/a Margin, % Adjusted 7.0% 7.4% n/a 7.4% 8.0% n/a EBITDA Margin, % EBIT 13,810 13,433 2.8% 53,366 57,928 (7.9%) EBIT Margin, 4.2% 4.4% n/a 4.3% 5.1% n/a % Profit before 10,873 10,300 5.6% 43,025 45,424 (5.3%) tax Taxes (2,444 (2,432) 0.5% (9,213) (9,885 (6.8%) ) ) Net Income 8,429 7,867 7.1% 33,812 35,539 (4.9%) Net Income 2.5% 2.6% n/a 2.7% 3.1% n/a Margin, % Key Financial Position Statements as of 31.12.2018, million RUR *************************************************************** 12M 2018 12M 2017 Non-current assets 383,301 336,786 Inventories 187,828 162,205 Cash and cash equivalents 26,748 18,337 Other current assets 13,470 8,997 Assets 611,347 526,325 Equity 253,652 259,307

