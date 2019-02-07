Industry veterans David Paquette and Erwin Bos will grow local sales teams to support market demand for digital advertising software

Nanigans, the leader in performance advertising software, today announced the hires of two new executives in key revenue roles in the U.S. and Europe. David Paquette joins Nanigans as vice president of U.S. sales and Erwin Bos joins as vice president of EMEA.

Both Paquette and Bos are well-respected leaders in the digital space. Paquette, who will be based out of Nanigans' Boston headquarters, has worked at industry giants such as Adobe and Omniture. Bos, located in London, is a former European sales director at Tapjoy.

With deep experience growing revenue, building teams and strengthening enterprise relationships, Paquette and Bos will contribute to advancing Nanigans' mission of powering an ownable competitive advantage that delivers the advertising performance growing businesses need to win.

"These two roles are critical to continuing our effort to help digital marketers compete better," said Ric Calvillo, co-founder and CEO of Nanigans. "Whether businesses are scaling new customer acquisition, remarketing to existing users or both, our sales teams in the U.S. and EMEA are prepared to deliver, especially under David's and Erwin's leadership."

David Paquette, VP of U.S. Sales

Paquette brings 20 years of sales and business development experience in the data, media, analytics and agency markets. He has been instrumental in building both direct and indirect sales teams in growth stage and start-up companies alike. These companies include Carat, Omniture, Adobe, Visible Measures and BlueConic.

"This is an inflection point in Nanigans' history, and I look forward to working with some of the household brands that call Nanigans their performance advertising secret weapon," Paquette added. "I see a tremendous potential for Nanigans to become even more prominent in the ad tech landscape as the shift towards in-house advertising continues. The team is well positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity."

Erwin Bos, VP of EMEA

Bos brings to Nanigans more than 17 years of sales experience spanning enterprise software and digital advertising, with a proven record of revenue acceleration at growth stage companies. This includes sales leadership roles at Tapjoy, Zoomin.TV (acquired by MTG), Komli, as well as Bos' own agency. He will lead EMEA sales efforts for Nanigans, including building and managing the company's growing and specialized sales teams across multiple geographies.

Bos shared, "Nanigans has the potential to becomes the top reference in EMEA for companies that wish to gain a performance advertising advantage. I'm eager to grow the sales team and help the business scale in this critical region."

To learn more about Nanigans, visit www.nanigans.com.

About Nanigans, Inc.

Nanigans is the winning advantage of today's most competitive performance advertisers. With a decade of experience, Nanigans offers marketing teams battle-tested ad management software and unmatched strategic support. As partners to CMOs and in-house marketers around the world, Nanigans powers an ownable competitive advantage that delivers the performance growing businesses need to win. Nanigans is headquartered in Boston with offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore and Seoul. For more information on Nanigans, please visit www.nanigans.com.

