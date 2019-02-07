Bilia AB: Bilia continues its expansion of Netbil Begagnat in Sweden

Netbil Begagnat AB (Netbil), is a company within the Bilia Group, selling used cars via two different sales channels - net auctions and in showrooms - opens two more facilities. During February Netbil opens at Kungens kurva in the south of Stockholm. At the same time the next Netbil facililty is prepared in Jägersro, Malmö, which opens in March. In Malmö, Bilia today has six facilities with the car brands Volvo, Renault, Dacia, Toyota and Lexus.



At Kungens kurva Netbil will initially use a temporary showroom, but towards the end of the year open the newly built showroom. Today Bilia has five facilities in the area, where service is provided to Bilia's customers and owners of Volvo, BMW, MINI, Renault, Dacia, Lexus and Toyota.

The investment increases Bilia's offer considerably for the growing Nordic used car market, through more car brands and a larger range of year models, says Per Avander, MD and CEO at Bilia.

Bilia will with these new facilities have 4 Netbil facilities with showrooms in Kungsängen, Kungens kurva, Jägersro and Oslo and 5 facilities for net auctions. Bilia is for the next few years planning to continue the expansion with new facilities situated around the big cities in Sweden and Norway. This extensive investment means that Bilia will hire new employees for the new facilities.

Netbil has strenghtened its position through the years and we estimate that the sales can grow sharply, for both auction and traditional showroom, adds Per Avander.

Bilia expects to increase its sales within a five-year period to nearly 25,000 cars per year via Netbil. In connection with the expansion Netbil will develop and strengthen its purchase department, where the Bilia Group today purchases cars from all customers.

Bilia has over the years successfully sold newer used cars. That we are now broadening our range of car models - both older cars and car brands which Bilia doesn't work with in its core business - feels extra exciting, concludes Per Avander.



Gothenburg, 7 February 2019

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information please contact CEO Per Avander, CFO Kristina Franzén or

CMO Anders Rydheimer, Bilia AB, tel: +46 10 497 70 00.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has 134 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia. Netbil Begagnat stands for simplicity, accessibility and a more personal approach.

Today Bilia sells about 50,000 used cars per year and the total market for used cars in Sweden and Norway is about 1.8 million cars each year.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer in Swedish and Norwegian car dealership.

Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 27.5 bn in 2017 and had 4,708 employees.

