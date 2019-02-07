German Gin Brand 'GINSTR' Expands to Asia

HONG KONG, February 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the course of just two years, GINSTR - Stuttgart Dry Gin has become one of the best known gin brands in Germany. This Stuttgart gin is now also available in Asia, where it has become a feature in both wholesale and retail, while also celebrating a première in one of the most prestigious hotels in the world. The Ritz Carlton in Hong Kong is the first location where GINSTR is served as a permanent item on the menu.

GINSTR founders Alexander Franke (34) and Markus Escher (27) were invited to Hong Kong for the Chinese New Year celebrations to officially hand over the first bottle to Ritz Carlton Bar Manager Oscar Mena. GINSTR is now available at the OZONE Bar, among other places, on the 118th floor of the Ritz Carlton which, at 490 meters, is the highest bar in the world.

The basis for the partnership with the luxury hotel chain and the invitation to Hong Kong was formed by the recent double gold medal win at the China Wine & Spirits Awards (CWSA), the largest competition of its kind in Asia. Just last year, GINSTR was awarded the IWSC Gin & Tonic Trophy as the 'World's Best Gin for Gin & Tonic' in London, coming ahead of more than 600 brands from over 90 countries. The brand, which resulted from a hobby, is still manufactured in small batches at the in-house brewery and numbered by hand. Each bottling round produces only 711 bottles.

GINSTR is now sold across Hong Kong and China, as well as in Macau, Vietnam, Singapore and Korea. These will be joined over the next two months by Thailand and Taiwan.

Picture: http://www.epa.eu

GINSTR - Stuttgart Dry Gin

Stuttgart Distillers

c/o Alexander Franke & Markus Escher

Naststr. 15c

70376 Stuttgart

Telephone: +49(0)711/2551218-1

presse@stuttgartdrygin.com

http://www.stuttgartdrygin.com

http://www.facebook.com/stuttgartdrygin

http://www.instagram.com/stuttgartdrygin