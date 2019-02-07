Amdocs Management LTD: UK consumers expect to have to pay £74 per month to get the TV shows, films and content they want

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 07, 2019commissioned by Amdocs , a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and a third-party research firm, reveals that UK consumers are not getting enough from their TV and video subscription services, and are demanding more personalized bundles. The survey, conducted by Vanson Bourne, sampled 1,000 UK viewers to gauge their attitudes towards TV subscription services, payments, and advertising, to learn more about the nation's viewing habits.



Consumers expect to pay more

Seventy per cent of UK viewers aren't satisfied with the range of TV and video content they currently have access to, despite spending an average of £47 per month on TV, movie and video subscription services. In order to access the TV shows, films and live sports they want to watch on a regular basis, viewers believe they would need to considerably increase the amount they're currently spending up to £74 per month or £888 per year.

The demand for personalization

The research reveals that the average UK consumer uses two TV subscription services, which can be complex and costly to manage. It highlights the need for a fresh approach to content provision, based on personalized and aggregated services.

Two thirds (68%) of UK respondents stated that they would be prepared to pay for a single provider that could package all of their preferred content into a dedicated bundle. A similar number (64%) said that they would be happy to ditch their current providers if this type of 'perfect content bundle' was available.

The perfect bundle

UK consumers also revealed the types of programming they'd most like to be included in their perfect, personalized bundle:

85% would include a binge-worthy TV series. This may well include Game of Thrones, which one in six consumers admitted they couldn't live without.

73% would include access to live concerts and events.

68% would include access to all sports games from one specific team.

27% would include access to deleted scenes/blooper reels.

18% would include access to AR and VR enhanced content in films and TV shows.

54% of consumers would even be open to receiving more advertising, if they could personalize the products and industries advertised to them.

Gary Miles, CMO, Amdocs, said: "We are in a golden age of content, with massive investment in original programming and new ways to consume it. But customers are still having to jump between TV applications and content providers to find the programming they want. This is confusing and frustrating. Furthermore, the monetization model varies a lot by service provider, but clearly we are entering an age of three primary models: a) pay per view; b) ad-funded and c) subscription. Helping consumers find their priority content with the right monetization mix which is simple and transparent will be the winning strategy. For sure, advertisements will help subsidize some of the consumption in many optimal mixes - so the strategy here needs to be fewer adverts, which are more relevant and therefore more valuable to all."

The research involved 2,500 TV, film or video-watching consumers, interviewed between October and November 2018 by research firm Vanson Bourne. 1,000 consumers were interviewed in each of the UK and US markets, and 500 in Brazil.

Supporting Resources

For additional resources, visit our Research: The New Viewer page here (https://www.amdocs.com/the-new-viewer). Content includes: Vanson Bourne Executive Summary Full research report with complete findings Executive blogs, including insights from Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media and CEO of Vubiquity Animated infographic with research highlights Infographics with U.S. and U.K. specific findings

(https://www.amdocs.com/the-new-viewer). Content includes: Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website (http://www.amdocs.com/Pages/HomePage.aspx)

(http://www.amdocs.com/Pages/HomePage.aspx) Subscribe to Amdocs' RSS Feed (http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=113915&p=rssSubscription&t=&id=&) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/Amdocs), Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/amdocs/), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/amdocs) and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/amdocs)

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to the world's most successful communications and media companies. As our customers reinvent themselves, we enable their digital and network transformation through innovative solutions, delivery expertise and intelligent operations. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $3.9 billion in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

About Vanson Bourne

Vanson Bourne is an independent specialist in market research for the technology sector. Their reputation for robust and credible research-based analysis is founded upon rigorous research principles and their ability to seek the opinions of senior decision makers across technical and business functions, in all business sectors and all major markets. For more information, visit www.vansonbourne.com.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552

E-mail: paul@babelpr.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f850c08-cf14-40c6-9d23-bff725526632