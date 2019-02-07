AXA Property Trust Ltd - Annual Financial Statements to 30.6.18 Update

AXA Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

LEI Number: 213800AF85VEZMDMF931

(The "Company")

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 - UPDATE

7 February 2019

Following the results of the Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting announced on 21 September 2018 where the members voted against a Special Resolution to place the Company into voluntary liquidation, the Board of Directors have been working closely with the Company's auditors to complete the 2018 Financial Report. The Board expects to approve and publish the 2018 Financial Report on or before the 8thMarch 2019 (and will work to reduce the timetable where possible) and will be applying to the FCA to lift the suspension of listing of the Shares at the same time.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001