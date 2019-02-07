Financial data sharing and standardisation technology company automates reconciliation process for lenders offering confidential invoice discounting

Validis, a pioneer of financial data sharing and standardisation technology, has extended its product line to include DataShare Reconciliation, a unique solution that automates the month-end reconciliation process for lenders offering Confidential Invoice Discounting (CID) to small and medium size businesses (SMEs).

A key challenge facing lenders that offer CID is establishing an effective flow of accurate financial data to mitigate portfolio risk. The solution's fully customisable, intelligent parameter setting, and easy workflow management enhance a lender's ability to match a client's invoice schedule efficiently, therefore lowering operational risk.

DataShare Reconciliation drastically reduces the time it takes to prepare, submit and review invoice schedules at the end of the month. By rapidly sharing their financial data digitally with their lender, CID clients have seen a time saving of as much as 90% over previous manual methods.

"DataShare Reconciliation is a real game changer for lenders offering CID and the small businesses they lend to," said Joel Curry, CEO of Validis. "We're seeing preparation time for invoice reconciliation dropping by as much as 90%. That means business owners can concentrate on running their businesses rather than preparing financial updates for their bank. For lenders, less time chasing their client's financial data and manually matching invoices means they can focus more time on risk monitoring activity within their portfolio."

About Validis

Validis is a London-based FinTech and the developer of DataShare, a secure data extraction and standardisation platform used by banks and alternative finance providers to optimise their SME lending processes. Led by experienced and influential finance and technology experts, our mission is to be the place where lenders come to simplify connecting with their small business clients. For more information, please visit www.validis.com.

Follow Validis:

LinkedIn: Validis LinkedIn

Twitter: Validis Twitter

YouTube: Validis YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005045/en/

Contacts:

Greg Taylor Head of Marketing UK&I

greg.taylor@validis.com

07947587455