Cuadrilla has become the first operator to have flowed gas from a horizontal shale gas exploration well in the UK. Initial results are encouraging, with recovered gas containing very high methane content (96%), no H2S and minimal CO2. Core samples suggest the Bowland shale is quartz rich, with low clay content and excellent properties for fracturing. Gas flowed to the surface from PNR1-z at a peak rate of 0.2mmscfd, but with just two of 41 installed stages along the horizontal section fully fractured as designed. Less than 14% of sand planned for injection was put in place as Cuadrilla attempted to operate within the regulatory micro-seismic traffic light system. Cuadrilla estimates that a 2.5km horizontal well, with all stages fractured as planned, would have a potential initial production (IP) rate of 3-8mmscfd (no IP time period stated). Data were not provided on type curve or potential estimated ultimate gas recovery (EUR) given the limited duration of the test. EUR would be a key additional input when determining commerciality. In our initiation note published on 9 April 2018, we estimated a minimum commercial 30-day IP rate of 5mmscfd for a 2.5km lateral.

