Edison Investment Research - Technology - Pelatro: Pelatro's demonstration of its mViva marketing platform at a recent capital markets day revealed the scope of its big data analytics capabilities and interactive user interface. Ease of use by non-technical staff and the ability to quickly launch and analyse complex marketing initiatives are key differentiators. With its focus on client retention and revenue stimulation, which are now of vital importance to the stagnant telecom sector, its client base is growing fast. In 2018 it rose by eight to 14 clients including Telenor, Tele2 and SingTel. Pelatro trades at a significant discount to its peers on a 2018e EV/EBITDA of 9.2x.ISIN: GB00BYXH8F66

