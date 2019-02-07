Embedded World 2019: IAR Systems to Showcase Offering for IoT security, Automotive Functional Safety and RISC-V

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At embedded world 2019, IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, will present its ground-breaking technology for IoT security, developed with its sister company Secure Thingz, a global domain expert in device security, embedded systems and lifecycle management. In addition, the company will show its strengthened functional safety offering for automotive, and a preview of upcoming complete tools for RISC-V. The novelties are being presented as demos at IAR Systems (hall 4, booth 4-216) plus, like every year at embedded world, as free technical seminars for embedded developers.

Free 20-minute-seminars

At IAR Systems' booth, embedded world visitors can expect a full program of free technical 20-minute-seminars. On all three show days, experts from IAR Systems and its partners, including Si-Five, Microchip, Arm, Renesas and Amazon Web Services, give insights to embedded development and debugging, functional safety and code quality, and IoT security.

Security for the IoT

Connected devices in the Internet of Things continue to be vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals. At embedded world 2019, IAR Systems together with its sister company Secure Thingz will be showcasing the new product Embedded Trust - which will help embedded developers to consistently implement security into their products to protect them from counterfeiting, unauthorized usage, invasive attacks, and other security threats. The companies will also demonstrate a new innovative product to simplify security development throughout the development team.

Functional safety development for automotive

The versions of IAR Embedded Workbench that are certified for functional safety development have recently experienced strong demand in the automotive sector. The pre-certified development toolchain fulfills all requirements according to ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems, and IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, including standards derived from it. At embedded world 2019, IAR Systems will demonstrate the latest versions of the functional safety tools with special focus on automotive software development.

Tools for RISC-V

Another demo that can be seen at IAR Systems' booth is the not-yet-launched IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V. The toolchain will bring leading compiler technology, static code analysis and extensive debug functionality to the RISC-V community.

Committed to embedded developers

IAR Systems stays true to its mission of providing embedded developers with complete and simplified development workflows. Together with Secure Thingz, the company is breaking new ground for innovative, extended workflows for ensured code quality, as well as compliance with legislation and industry standards, all integrated in the day-to-day work of the development team. Don't miss IAR Systems at embedded world 2019!

