Anti-static Agents Market to Reach US$530.5 Million by 2023; Diverse Applications of Plastics Across Industries Boost Sales of Anti-static Agents - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading players operating in the global anti-static agents market are BASF SE., AkzoNobel N.V., Cytec Industries Inc., ClariantAG, Croda International plc, and Arkema S.A. These as the six main firms in the global anti-static agents market. In 2014, the firms held around share 52.5%. This makes the market scenario to be highly consolidated.

Marketing techniques taken up by the main organizations are impressively impacted by the high level of competition among them. Because of such high challenge none of the key players appreciate a high benefit. Nevertheless, according to the analyst, the revenue of anti-static agents market is likely to pick up pace in the upcoming years. In spite of the market seeing the advent of numerous innovation driven items, the productivity of organizations will remain low, as competition in the market is ready to flood with the emergence of new players.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global anti-static agents market is prognosticated to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.9% within the forecast period form 2015 and 2023. In 2014, the market was valued around worth of US$316.7 mn. In 2023, the market is likely to reach around worth of US$530.5 mn by 2023-end.

As per the application, the anti-static agents market is classified into high density polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polypropylene, low density polyethylene, and others. Among these, in 2014, the others segments that comprise linear low density polyethylene, which led the market, accounting for share of around 20%. Geographically, in 2014, Asia Pacific region is dominated the global anti-static agents market, along with share of 49.8%. Moreover, the region is likely to sustain its lead in the forecast period as well due to rise in population, supportive government policies, and surge in per capita income.

Increased Demand for Plastic in Packaging Sector to Fuel Market Growth

The sale of anti-static agents is expanding in light of the surging demand for plastics in the packaging business. The growing prerequisite of functional added substances has reinforced the utilizations of plastics in the packaging sector. Since, anti-static agents are typically covered on plastic substrates or are included at the time of plastic processing, the increasing demand regarding for plastics converts into high sales opportunities for anti-static agents. Because of their properties, for example, strength and lightweight, the utilization of plastics has substantially expanded over the automobile and electronic industries.

Other than this, plastics are additionally used to manufacture both outside and inside parts of any vehicle. Their expanding application in the making of electronic items, for example, household appliances, mobile casing, and PCs would drive the demand in global anti-static agents market.

Fluctuation in Cost of Raw Material to Hinder Overall Growth

Regardless of experiencing ideal development, instability in crude material costs will antagonistically affect the anti-static agents market's direction. The moderate recovery of several downstream and upstream anti-static agents market post global financial crisis hampers the sale of anti-static agents. The variation in the price of raw materials extracted from petrochemicals is likewise prone to hose the market's development in the forthcoming years. Moreover, stringent rules forced on the utilization of plastics will compromise development prospects of the global anti-static agents market.

The review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Anti-static Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 - 2023."

The report segments the global anti-static agents market as:

Anti-static Agents Market - Product Segment Analysis

Ethoxylated alkamines

Alkylsulfonate

Fatty acid esters

Quaternary ammonium salts

Others (Including polyether, etc.)

Anti-static Agents Market - Application Analysis

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Low density polyethylene (LDPE)

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others (Including linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), etc.)

