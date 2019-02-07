Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for January 2019 was 1,023, down 2 from the 1,025 counted in December 2018, and up 63 from the 960 counted in January 2018. The international offshore rig count for January 2019 was 241, up 7 from the 234 counted in December 2018, and up 45 from the 196 counted in January 2018.
The average U.S. rig count for January 2019 was 1,065, down 13 from the 1,078 counted in December 2018, and up 128 from the 937 counted in January 2018. The average Canadian rig count for January 2019 was 176, up 35 from the 141 counted in December 2018, and down 102 from the 278 counted in January 2018.
The worldwide rig count for January 2019 was 2,264, up 20 from the 2,244 counted in December 2018, and up 89 from the 2,175 counted in January 2018.
January 2019 Rig Counts
|
January 2019
|
December 2018
|
January 2018
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Month Variance
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|
Total
|Latin America
|168
|26
|194
|-3
|170
|27
|197
|165
|26
|191
|Europe
|55
|31
|86
|-9
|57
|38
|95
|57
|27
|84
|Africa
|89
|20
|109
|1
|93
|15
|108
|69
|11
|80
|Middle East
|339
|63
|402
|8
|338
|56
|394
|342
|41
|383
|Asia Pacific
|131
|101
|232
|1
|133
|98
|231
|131
|91
|222
|International
|782
|241
|1,023
|-2
|791
|234
|1,025
|764
|196
|960
|United States
|1,044
|21
|1,065
|-13
|1,054
|24
|1,078
|919
|18
|937
|Canada
|173
|3
|176
|
35
|139
|2
|141
|277
|1
|278
|North America
|1,217
|24
|1,241
|22
|1,193
|26
|1,219
|1,196
|19
|1,215
|Worldwide
|1,999
|265
|2,264
|20
|1,984
|260
|2,244
|1,960
|215
|2,175
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
About Baker Hughes, a GE company
