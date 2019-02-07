Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for January 2019 was 1,023, down 2 from the 1,025 counted in December 2018, and up 63 from the 960 counted in January 2018. The international offshore rig count for January 2019 was 241, up 7 from the 234 counted in December 2018, and up 45 from the 196 counted in January 2018.

The average U.S. rig count for January 2019 was 1,065, down 13 from the 1,078 counted in December 2018, and up 128 from the 937 counted in January 2018. The average Canadian rig count for January 2019 was 176, up 35 from the 141 counted in December 2018, and down 102 from the 278 counted in January 2018.

The worldwide rig count for January 2019 was 2,264, up 20 from the 2,244 counted in December 2018, and up 89 from the 2,175 counted in January 2018.

January 2019 Rig Counts

January 2019 December 2018 January 2018 Land Offshore Total Month Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 168 26 194 -3 170 27 197 165 26 191 Europe 55 31 86 -9 57 38 95 57 27 84 Africa 89 20 109 1 93 15 108 69 11 80 Middle East 339 63 402 8 338 56 394 342 41 383 Asia Pacific 131 101 232 1 133 98 231 131 91 222 International 782 241 1,023 -2 791 234 1,025 764 196 960 United States 1,044 21 1,065 -13 1,054 24 1,078 919 18 937 Canada 173 3 176 35 139 2 141 277 1 278 North America 1,217 24 1,241 22 1,193 26 1,219 1,196 19 1,215 Worldwide 1,999 265 2,264 20 1,984 260 2,244 1,960 215 2,175

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

