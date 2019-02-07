Intraocular Lens Market to Grow Swiftly Owing to Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases and Diabetes: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 3.75% by 2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Intraocular lens is implanted in the eye as a part of a treatment for myopia or cataracts. The common type of Intraocular Lens (IOL) is the pseudophakic IOL. The factors that propel the growth of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market include increasing aged population, increasing prevalence of eye diseases & diabetes in the overall population around globe, and rising government initiatives to treat and control blindness caused by cataract. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost of treatment. Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market may be explored by product type, application, and geography. Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market may be explored by product type as Accommodative IOL, Multifocal IOL, Monofocal IOL and Toric IOL. The "Monofocal IOLs" segment led the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include easy insertion during surgery and several advantages offered by Monofocal IOLs.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market could be explored based on material as Polymethylmethacrylate IOLs (PMMA IOLs) and Foldable IOLs may be further explored as Hydrophilic Acrylic IOLs, Hydrophobic Acrylic IOLs and Other Foldable IOLs* may include silicon, acrylic, and hybrid IOLs. The "foldable IOLs" segment led the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market could be explored based on end user as Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals, Eye Research Institutes and Ophthalmic Clinics. The "Hospitals" segment led the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to increase in cataract surgeries in hospitals. Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "North America" segment led the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising disposable income and improved consciousness about advanced vision impairment treatments. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region owing to progressive treatments for vision repair.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market comprise Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG); HOYA GROUP, Lenstec, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; EyeKon Medical, Inc.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; Rayner; Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; HumanOptics AG; and STAAR Surgical. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. A cataract is an opacity that clouds the natural lens inside the eye. Normally the path of light to the retina (where the light sensors are) is as clear as possible. When proteins that make up the lens clump together, the resulting cataract blocks some of the light, making vision blurry or hazy. Cataracts typically occur more frequently in the aging population, however there are many other factors such as family history, diabetes, long term UV exposure, or certain medications like steroids that can cause cataracts. During cataract surgery, the natural lens of the eye is removed and replaced with an intraocular lens, or an IOL. These cataract lenses are designed to restore and correct vision for those suffering from cataracts.

Access 119 page research report with TOC on "Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-intraocular-lens-iol-market-outlook-2017-2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the intraocular lens market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the intraocular lens market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the intraocular lens market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global intraocular lens market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. On the basis of product, the intraocular lens market is broadly classified into Monofocal IOLs, Multifocal IOLs, and Accommodating IOLs. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global intraocular lens market.

- Key Product Types

o Monofocal IOLs

o Multifocal IOLs

o Accommodating IOLs

- Key Regions

oNorth America

oEurope

oAsia Pacific

oMiddle East and Africa

oSouth America

- Key Vendors

o Alcon/Novartis

o AMO/Abbott

o Bausch + Lomb

oCarl Zeiss

o HOYA

o Kowa

o Lenstec

o Rayner

o request free sample to get a complete list of companies

- Key Questions Answered in this Report

o What will the market size be in 2022?

o What are the key factors driving the global intraocular lens market?

o What are the challenges to market growth?

o Who are the key players in the intraocular lens market?

o What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Surgical Guidewire Market

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

Insulin Pump Market

Resectoscope Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: http://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: http://www.radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/